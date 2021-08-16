York Friday preview: What the trainers say ahead of Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes

Check out the views from connections ahead of some of the feature action on day three of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

2.25 - Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2) Click here for full racecard and FREE video form Stradivarius bids to prove the fire still burns bright by bagging a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York. Having been beaten on four of his last five starts, the great stayer has lost the aura of invincibility he had a couple of seasons ago, but trainer John Gosden is confident he retains plenty of enthusiasm for racing. As well as having three Gold Cups, four Goodwood Cups, a couple of Yorkshire Cups and a Doncaster Cup in the bag, Stradivarius landed successive renewals of the Lonsdale in 2018 and 2019 – victories which saw him plunder the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million. While that lucrative bonus is no longer on offer, the seven-year-old will undoubtedly bring the house down if he can make it five from five on the Knavesmire under Frankie Dettori on Friday. “We’re going to York, a track he knows well, on ground he likes,” said Gosden. “He’s in great form. We’re very aware that he’s not as young as he used to be, but then neither is the trainer or the jockey! If he runs well then I’m happy to have a look at the Doncaster Cup, then you can see how you want to play it. “He’s still enjoying his training, is enthusiastic as ever, but I’m taking it one race at a time.”

Stradivarius has been off the track since finishing fourth in his bid for another Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, having since missed Goodwood on account of unsuitable ground. Alan King’s proven mud lover Trueshan, on the other hand, sidestepped the Gold Cup before providing his trainer with a first top-level success on the Flat in the Goodwood Cup. The five-year-old must carry a 3lb penalty for that success, but of more concern for King is the drying ground, with a decision on his participation set to be made on the morning of the race. He said on Thursday: “The horse has gone up and we’ll see (what the ground is like) in the morning. He’s in very good order, but there’s no point saying any more at this stage.” Spanish Mission won the Yorkshire Cup in May before finishing third in the Gold Cup and missing Goodwood. Andrew Balding is hoping the rain stays away ahead of his bid for glory in another Qipco British Champions Series contest. “The weather forecast looks good for Spanish Mission if the rain holds off, and he’s in good form,” said the Kingsclere handler. “Obviously Stradivarius and Trueshan are tough opponents, but Spanish Mission was good in the Yorkshire Cup and a bit of course form helps. “This has been the intention for a while and hopefully he’ll run well.”

3.00 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) Click here for full racecard and FREE video form Ed Bethell’s Fearby looks to make a successful step up to Group Two level in the six-furlong Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday. The two-year-old took a maiden race at Wetherby and then progressed to win the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown by five lengths in early July. A first Pattern-race contest followed at Goodwood, where the son of Havana Gold was second behind Richard Hannon’s Armor in the Group Three five-furlong Molecomb Stakes. “He goes there in really good form,” said North Yorkshire-based Bethell. “I think the step up to six will hopefully be in his favour and we’re going there hopeful.”

Although rain is expected to fall at some stage during the Ebor meeting, Fearby has form on varying types of ground and will take his chance regardless. “He’s won on good to firm and he’s won on good to soft so we’ll run whatever happens,” said Bethell. “He’s not ground dependent, he’ll run whatever the ground and I think a fast ground six (furlongs) will be better than a soft-ground six.” The Hannon-trained Lusail heads the market after taking the Group Two July takes at Newmarket by a head from subsequent Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric. “The form of his win in the July Stakes couldn’t have worked out any better with the second, Asymmetric, winning the Richmond,” Hannon said on his Unibet blog. “That obviously gives us plenty of confidence and we decided to pull him out of Goodwood because of the ground. The good thing about Lusail is that he’s incredibly easy to train, he isn’t flashy in his work, but neither is Snow Lantern, yet he seems to come alive on the race track and he already has experience at York having won on debut. “This is no ‘gimme’ but there’s no doubt he has the best form coming into it and we’ll obviously be disappointed if he doesn’t go close to winning.” Roger Fell runs Cotai Glory colt Eldrickjones, who was last seen finishing fifth in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes after getting loose beforehand and then being badly hampered with a furlong left to travel. “We worked him the other day and he worked really well,” Fell said. “He’s in really good form and we’re really pleased with him at home. He’s well after Goodwood and he’ll have two people leading him up this time.” Richard Fahey’s Vintage Clarets will return to a six-furlong trip after taking on the five-furlong Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes last time out and coming home sixth of a field of 22. Prior to that the colt was third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was beaten a length and a half by Andrew Balding’s Berkshire Shadow. “He was third in the Coventry behind Oisin’s horse (Berkshire Shadow) and I just think six furlongs at York will really suit him,” said Fahey “He’s a quick horse and he didn’t have much luck in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, I think he’s a good price.” Berkshire Shadow will cross paths with Vintage Clarets, while Charlie Hills is represented by Rose Bowl Stakes third Orazio and Kevin Ryan has both Gis A Sub and Spitting Feathers. Karl Burke’s Last Crusader, Michael O’Callaghan’s Twilight Jet and the Ed Walker-trained American Star round up the field of 11.