York Friday preview: What the trainers say ahead of Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes

Check out the views from connections ahead of some of the feature action on day three of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.
Stradivarius bids to prove the fire still burns bright by bagging a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York.
Having been beaten on four of his last five starts, the great stayer has lost the aura of invincibility he had a couple of seasons ago, but trainer John Gosden is confident he retains plenty of enthusiasm for racing.
As well as having three Gold Cups, four Goodwood Cups, a couple of Yorkshire Cups and a Doncaster Cup in the bag, Stradivarius landed successive renewals of the Lonsdale in 2018 and 2019 – victories which saw him plunder the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million.
While that lucrative bonus is no longer on offer, the seven-year-old will undoubtedly bring the house down if he can make it five from five on the Knavesmire under Frankie Dettori on Friday.
“We’re going to York, a track he knows well, on ground he likes,” said Gosden.
“He’s in great form. We’re very aware that he’s not as young as he used to be, but then neither is the trainer or the jockey! If he runs well then I’m happy to have a look at the Doncaster Cup, then you can see how you want to play it.
“He’s still enjoying his training, is enthusiastic as ever, but I’m taking it one race at a time.”
Stradivarius has been off the track since finishing fourth in his bid for another Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, having since missed Goodwood on account of unsuitable ground.
Alan King’s proven mud lover Trueshan, on the other hand, sidestepped the Gold Cup before providing his trainer with a first top-level success on the Flat in the Goodwood Cup.
The five-year-old must carry a 3lb penalty for that success, but of more concern for King is the drying ground, with a decision on his participation set to be made on the morning of the race.
He said on Thursday: “The horse has gone up and we’ll see (what the ground is like) in the morning. He’s in very good order, but there’s no point saying any more at this stage.”
Spanish Mission won the Yorkshire Cup in May before finishing third in the Gold Cup and missing Goodwood.
Andrew Balding is hoping the rain stays away ahead of his bid for glory in another Qipco British Champions Series contest.
“The weather forecast looks good for Spanish Mission if the rain holds off, and he’s in good form,” said the Kingsclere handler.
“Obviously Stradivarius and Trueshan are tough opponents, but Spanish Mission was good in the Yorkshire Cup and a bit of course form helps.
“This has been the intention for a while and hopefully he’ll run well.”
Ed Bethell’s Fearby looks to make a successful step up to Group Two level in the six-furlong Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday.
The two-year-old took a maiden race at Wetherby and then progressed to win the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown by five lengths in early July.
A first Pattern-race contest followed at Goodwood, where the son of Havana Gold was second behind Richard Hannon’s Armor in the Group Three five-furlong Molecomb Stakes.
“He goes there in really good form,” said North Yorkshire-based Bethell.
“I think the step up to six will hopefully be in his favour and we’re going there hopeful.”
Although rain is expected to fall at some stage during the Ebor meeting, Fearby has form on varying types of ground and will take his chance regardless.
“He’s won on good to firm and he’s won on good to soft so we’ll run whatever happens,” said Bethell.
“He’s not ground dependent, he’ll run whatever the ground and I think a fast ground six (furlongs) will be better than a soft-ground six.”
The Hannon-trained Lusail heads the market after taking the Group Two July takes at Newmarket by a head from subsequent Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric.
“The form of his win in the July Stakes couldn’t have worked out any better with the second, Asymmetric, winning the Richmond,” Hannon said on his Unibet blog.
“That obviously gives us plenty of confidence and we decided to pull him out of Goodwood because of the ground. The good thing about Lusail is that he’s incredibly easy to train, he isn’t flashy in his work, but neither is Snow Lantern, yet he seems to come alive on the race track and he already has experience at York having won on debut.
“This is no ‘gimme’ but there’s no doubt he has the best form coming into it and we’ll obviously be disappointed if he doesn’t go close to winning.”
Roger Fell runs Cotai Glory colt Eldrickjones, who was last seen finishing fifth in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes after getting loose beforehand and then being badly hampered with a furlong left to travel.
“We worked him the other day and he worked really well,” Fell said.
“He’s in really good form and we’re really pleased with him at home. He’s well after Goodwood and he’ll have two people leading him up this time.”
Richard Fahey’s Vintage Clarets will return to a six-furlong trip after taking on the five-furlong Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes last time out and coming home sixth of a field of 22.
Prior to that the colt was third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was beaten a length and a half by Andrew Balding’s Berkshire Shadow.
“He was third in the Coventry behind Oisin’s horse (Berkshire Shadow) and I just think six furlongs at York will really suit him,” said Fahey
“He’s a quick horse and he didn’t have much luck in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, I think he’s a good price.”
Berkshire Shadow will cross paths with Vintage Clarets, while Charlie Hills is represented by Rose Bowl Stakes third Orazio and Kevin Ryan has both Gis A Sub and Spitting Feathers.
Karl Burke’s Last Crusader, Michael O’Callaghan’s Twilight Jet and the Ed Walker-trained American Star round up the field of 11.
Wesley Ward is confident Golden Pal can provide him with a first victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe at York on Friday.
The first American trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot in 2009, Ward is now in double figures at the showpiece meeting – but a winner on the Knavesmire has so far eluded him.
It has not been for the want of trying, with Acapulco filling the runner-up spot in the 2015 Nunthorpe and Lady Aurelia going down by a nose to Marsha two years later, when Frankie Dettori famously celebrated as though he had won when passing the post.
In Golden Pal, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and scintillating on his belated return to action at Saratoga last month, the Washington-born handler appears to have unearthed another sprinting star.
Speaking after checking on conditions on Thursday morning, Ward said: “We’ve just walked the course and had a morning schooling session in the paddock. All is good.
“I looked at the French filly (Suesa) today and I’m sure she’s going to run a good race, but our guy has really travelled over very well and has done everything right to this point – I’m very, very pleased and happy.
“I’m happy with the rider (Dettori) and the horse and the race conditions here at York. I can’t have anything right now that I can see is going in the wrong direction. We’re all smiles and we’ll see what happens on Friday afternoon.”
Francois Rohaut reports Suesa to be in good shape as she bids to be the first French-trained winner since John Hammond’s Nuclear Debate in 2000.
The daughter of Night Of Thunder has won five of her six starts with her only defeat coming in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
However, she bounced back with an emphatic victory in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.
“All is well. We gave her chance to recover after Goodwood. She hasn’t worked that much, she didn’t need to. She had a workout with Olivier Peslier last week,” he said.
“It is one of the best races and we have to forget Ascot. It was the ground there and probably the hill was too much for her. William Buick did the right thing with her that day when he eased her in the final furlong. Then at Goodwood we had a good result.
“She is very easy. I am not worried about the track and the ground will be probably good, good to firm. She looks nice and hopefully she can repeat her Goodwood performance. If she can run as well as she did there, we will be happy.”
Winter Power has won both her starts at York this year in convincing fashion and trainer Tim Easterby believes there is more to come from the three-year-old filly.
“She’s in great form. I’m very happy with the draw (six). She hasn’t been pushed to her limits yet. I’m very happy with her and the ground will be perfect for her,” he said.
“You don’t look anywhere else – you look at your own horse, where you’re drawn, where you’re going on the track and tell your jockey to keep his head! After that, the job’s right.
"She’s a natural runner and we won’t be doing anything fancy with her. She’s not a hold-up horse and doesn’t have to make the running and she hits the line strong, that’s the main thing. You don’t want to be kicking for home three from home or you won’t win. She’s absolutely bang on – she couldn’t be better.”
The Archie Watson-trained Dragon Symbol deserves a day in the sun, having lost the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in the stewards’ room before finishing second in the July Cup and in the King George at Goodwood.
“We’ve met Suesa twice, and we beat her comprehensively at Ascot before she beat us at Goodwood, where I didn’t think things went our way,” said Watson.
“Dragon Symbol is very versatile with regard to the ground and I think he goes on anything. It was heavy at Ascot and softish at Goodwood, but it was quick ground when he chased home Starman in the July Cup so it won’t be a problem if it dries out by Friday.
“I thought he travelled very well at Goodwood, down in trip, but unfortunately two longshot pacemakers came back in his lap. Oisin (Murphy) had to switch right, and then he had to switch even further right, and then he had to switch even further right to get round Battaash.
“By the time he had got out, he was on the wrong part of the track compared to the winner. I’ve no issues about taking her on again and I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think we might turn the tables.”
Michael Dods has a couple of chances in the Qipco British Champions Series contest, with last year’s runner-up Que Amoro joined by stablemate Dakota Gold, who has won five times at York.
“The Nunthorpe is a race we like to look at and we’ve been lucky in it, but I think it’s more competitive this year than it’s been for a while. You’ve got to have a go though,” said Dods.
“Que Amoro ran a hell of a race when second last year, but she’s a bit temperamental and things haven’t really worked out for her so far this year. She’s in good form and she likes York.
“The ground isn’t ideal for Dakota Gold, but so long as it’s safe I think he’ll run too. He might have grabbed a place if it had been heavy, but on good ground they’ll probably be too speedy for him.”
Ed Bethell has high hopes for Moss Gill, who finished third 12 months ago.
He said: “He finished within two lengths of Battaash last year, and any horse who did that when Battaash was in that sort of form did really well.
“It’s going to be a burn up of pure speed as I can see around seven who like to go forward, so I’m hoping that might play into his hands. Hopefully Moss Gill can sit on their tails, and if one or two of them capitulate, he’ll be there to pick up the pieces.”
