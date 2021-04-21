York features receive purse boost with Juddmonte International worth £1million again

Purse strings were hit hard during the pandemic and last year’s International, won by Ghaiyyath, was run for a total of £275,000 last August, but it will be worth £1million again this summer, reflecting its status as the highest ranked race in the world - according to the independent Longines IFHA Committee.

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks (Thursday 19 August) will see the leading fillies and mares competing for a share of £400,000 and the same figure is available to the top-drawer sprinters in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday 20 August.

The feature race of the Dante Festival, the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Thursday 13 May) will also be run at a prize fund of £165,000, a return to its pre-Covid prize money levels of 2019.

In making this prize money commitment, in what remains an uncertain climate, the York Race Committee and our longstanding race sponsors wanted to demonstrate a commitment to world-class racing on the Knavesmire. Their hope is that these contests will be rewarded with the participation of top-quality horses, to produce compelling renewals for racing fans to enjoy.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course said: “York Racecourse is proud of its record of investing in prize money to help sustain the wider racing industry and to attract the best horses to the Knavesmire.

“This is a time when that strategy needed to be confirmed and we are pleased to be able to commit to returning these four feature contests to their pre Covid levels. The seven-figure investment in the Juddmonte International reflects its status as the Longines World’s Best Race.

“Clearly, the world is still in a difficult place and we will hugely miss the presence of spectators at the Dante Festival 2021. However, we wanted to make a positive announcement that reflects what York believes is in the shared best interest of the sport that everyone involved with the Knavesmire loves.

"The backing of our sponsors and supporters is deeply appreciated. We are excited about the prospect of some fantastic racing in May and the return of owners at the Dante Festival. Thereafter, we very much look forward to the return of spectators to York as the summer unfolds.”