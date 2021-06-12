York Saturday review: Roberto Escobarr 12/1 for Sky Bet Ebor

Haggas charge books Ebor place Robert Escobarr is 12/1 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Ebor at York after guaranteeing his place in the August feature. He did so with a battling victory in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes. It was hard work with all four runners in with a chance at the furlong pole but Tom Marquand drove William Haggas' charge to the front down the centre of the track and he ran on well to beat Red Verdon by a length-and-a-quarter. The trainer's wife and assistant Maureen said: "He did it well. It was hard for him as he's still very raw and they were all spread out and he didn't have anything to race with. "He just does enough. The Ebor could be a possible for him. He's going the right way, he didn't like the ground last time at Ascot but likes fast ground and stays well. Hopefully he'll be one of those that just keeps improving." Sponsors Sky Bet cut the winner to 12/1 from 16s for the Ebor.

Crowley and Baashir rally in JCB Baashir was a game winner of the JCB Handicap. He looked in trouble when National League headed him inside the final furlong but rallied bravely under Jim Crowley to get the verdict by a head. "I wasn't doing a stroke in front and he has quite a high head carriage. He got there quite easily and I thought he was going to go and win but when the other horse headed him I though we were in trouble but to be fair he got back up," said the winning rider. "He has plenty of ability and a couple of times things haven't gone quite right for him but he got the job done today." The winner was returned at 9/2 having been advised by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column at 15/2.

Folio First in feature First Folio ran out a ready winner of the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap. It was a notable success for trainer James Ferguson who's charge was in control from some way out, the well-backed 13/2 chance beating Blackrod by a length-and-a-quarter. Ferguson said: “I’m thrilled – this has been the plan since he won impressively at Yarmouth, with Newmarket on the way. “The faster ground definitely helped him out today, and we made sure we got him out quickly. “Credit to Dan, because he gave him a very cool ride, and thanks to the owners (Owners Group) for giving me a chance in only my second year training to have a horse of this calibre – we’re just delighted it’s paid off. “Thanks to the team back home, because everybody works incredibly hard – and it’s great to have a crowd here today. “To win a race like this so early in my career is huge. But it’s not just me, it’s the staff, the owners. and we are very much a team – I’m not doing this on my own. We’ve got about 40 horses in. “This was the plan, so we’ll have to go back to the drawing board.” Muscutt said: “I’m personally happy to get a nice winner for James. I teamed up with him plenty during the winter, and it’s nice to be progressing together. “This horse could hopefully pop up in plenty of those nice handicaps. “Last time he probably lacked a bit of experience in a big field. While I was disappointed he didn’t win, I wasn’t disappointed with how he ran – and that was strong form. “James has been happy with him since, and he showed the real First Folio today.”

Goldie and Waugh strike Jim Goldie’s veteran Nicholas T provided jockey Amie Waugh with the most prestigious winner of her career to date when getting up in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York. One of the most notable races on the calendar restricted to lady amateur riders, perhaps of particular interest for some of the winning jockeys down the years is the fact that you also win your weight in champagne. Nicholas T was sent off at 100-30, and when a gap appeared between Sameem and Arctic Fox the nine-year-old quickened up to win by a length. “It’s great to just get a ride in a race like this, never mind win it,” said Waugh. “To be fair, he was very straightforward. We went a nice gallop, and that made it easier for me. He travelled nicely – and coming up the straight, I didn’t know which way to go, but luckily we got a gap. “We could have gone either way really, but the gap made it straightforward. Once he got to the front, if anyone had come at him he stuck his head out and tried again – so he made it easy. “This is definitely my best winner by far – and to get the champagne is nice. I might be complaining about it on Monday morning, anyway!” Rest of the action: Tom Marquand will head to Ascot in fine form. A winner on Thursday was followed by a double on Friday – and he was in double form at York, too. Having already taken the feature Grand Cup on William Haggas’ Roberto Escobarr, he teamed up with Richard Hannon on Bosh (5/2) to win the Reg Griffin Appreciation ebfstallions.com Maiden Stakes in a photo from Kevin Ryan’s newcomer Gis A Sub.

