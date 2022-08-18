Check out our best bet for every race on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

DRAMATISED was very strong at the finish when supplementing her debut win in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot so there has to be a good chance that 6f will unlock even more. She certainly hasn't been missed in the market but it's hard to escape her claims. Mawj also has a Group 2 penalty to concede but is the main form rival, with Kerindia the pick of those at longer odds.

SHOULDVEBEENARING was impressive when opening his account at Ripon in May and has presumably been saved for this valuable contest by a stable that has won 4 of the last 6 runnings. He makes plenty of appeal and can come out on top. Dare To Hope ran well in a C&D nursery 4 weeks ago and is a big player for his local yard. Washington Heights, Redemption Time and King's Crown are just a trio of others to consider. 3.00 Clipper Logistics Handicap

This big-field scenario may suit the strong-travelling TYRRHENIAN SEA so he's the suggestion as a mark of 105 looks workable based on the form he showed when pushing a next-time-out Group 2 winner close on AW in the spring. Blue For You would have gone closer had the gap opened sooner in the Golden Mile at Goodwood and rates a big threat for the O'Meara/Tudhope combination. Godolphin-owned pair Shining Blue, who wasn't seen to best effect in the Golden Mile, and Echo Point are also shortlisted. 3.35 Darley Yorkshire Oaks

This looks a warm renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks, with the hugely-likeable ALPINISTA selected to make it 7 wins, and 5 Group 1s, in a row back on home soil. She scored in a good time at Saint-Cloud 7 weeks ago and can boost her Arc claims with another victory at the top level. Oaks-winner Tuesday brings solid Classic form to the table and should bounce back from her Irish Derby disappointment. La Petite Coco won the Pretty Polly in good style and completes the shortlist.

A fairly deep renewal of this listed event in which GOLDEN LYRA gets the verdict to go one better than on her first try at this level and take her tally to 3-4 in the process. William Haggas' charge looks destined for better things and this race could provide the perfect stepping stone to pattern level. Haskoy falls into the 'could be anything' category after an impressive 7-length debut success so she heads up the dangers, ahead of Supagirl and Mimikyu, in a race packed with potential. 4.45 OR8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery

BENACRE has made a positive start to his career and may simply have bumped into one at Beverley last time, so he gets the marginal vote despite a wide draw. One Nation and X J Rascal both have more to offer and should be in the mix if the pace is true. 5.20 British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap