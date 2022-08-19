Check out our best bet for every race on day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

CORMIER has the potential for better again on the Flat and might prove the answer to this tricky opener. Lord Protector shaped quite well at Goodwood and could be a big threat if a wide draw doesn't prove too much of an inconvenience. Amtiyaz hasn't been seen for over a year but was progressive when last seen and it would be no surprise to see him kick on again on his return, particularly if the betting vibes are strong. The consistent Charging Thunder is also on the shortlist.

STRADIVARIUS has enjoyed a glittering career and has confirmed he's still one of the best stayers around this campaign, going down by only a neck to Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup, having not been seen to very best effect. He's fancied to make a bold bid to add a fourth Lonsdale Cup to his fantastic C.V. Trueshan, another high-class operator, produced a remarkable weight-carrying performance to land the Northumberland Plate (third at Goodwood since) and is a serious threat, ahead of Coltrane. 3.00 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes

Having been forced to miss 3 months with a setback after his debut, NOBLE STYLE took his record to 2-2 with a cosy success at Newmarket 3 weeks ago and it would be no surprise should Charlie Appleby's colt be at the top of the 2-y-o tree by the end of the season. Marshman threw his hat into the ring with an electric performance at Thirsk last week so he heads up the opposition, ahead of Royal Scotsman, who resumed winning ways with a smooth victory in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last month. 3.35 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes

An interesting renewal for several reasons. The Goodwood race KHAADEM and Raasel finished first and second in is form to take very seriously, and with middle draws probably no bad thing here, they may come to the fore again. Royal Aclaim's potential is not in question but she's a short price given what she has achieved, while Highfield Princess doesn't lack for speed but this is a rare go at 5f. Speedy 2-y-o The Platinum Queen adds another layer of intrigue.

STATE OCCASION fended off some progressive 3-y-os in a Glorious Goodwood handicap last month and may be able to do so again as it's possible she could have even more to come at this trip. The prolific Amanzoe heads the dangers along with Roger Varian pair Croachill and Shampion. 4.45 British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes

DESERT ORDER pulled clear with another good prospect when runner-up at Sandown 2 weeks ago and that form is the best on offer in this valuable maiden. Salt Lake City made an eye-catching debut at the Curragh and rates the obvious threat for the Ballydoyle team, while Maggie's Tern and Yacowlef both look progressive and should be suited by this trip. 5.20 Sky Bet Mile Handicap