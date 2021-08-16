York Ebor Meeting preview: John Gosden on his team

John and Thady Gosden will bring a clutch of star names to York this week, starting with Mishriff in Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes.

Mishriff currently heads the market for the £1million Group One race, in which he will compete against Love and Alcohol Free, among others. The four-year-old has already had a fine 2021 campaign with lucrative victories in the Saudi Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic. Last time out he again ran another cracking race, finishing second to Derby hero Adayar in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Reigning champion trainer John Gosden said: “I was very happy with his King George run. Obviously, what he achieved earlier in the year was considerable, to say the least.

“We’ve very much been targeting the Juddmonte. The slightly extended mile and a quarter, we feel that’s his best trip. We’ve been happy with him since the King George and we’ll obviously see how it goes. The race has changed a little bit in complexion, but we’re pleased to be going where we planned for a long time.” Clarehaven Stables will have a further Group One runner in the shape of Loving Dream, who will contest the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. The Lordship Stud homebred took out the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and her latest assignment will see her competing at the top level for the first time. Gosden assessed: “She has won a Group Two and it’s only fair for the filly to run in Group Ones. We’re perfectly aware of the quality of the field. But she has done nothing wrong in her career. She’s a very genuine filly and it’s nice to run in a Group 1 rather than carrying a penalty elsewhere. And we’ll be hoping for a bold effort from her.”

Friday will see top-class stayer Stradivarius try to secure a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. He has won the two-mile Group 2 Two on two previous occasions. Gosden is hoping the rain steers clear of the Knavesmire after withdrawing his stable stalwart from the Goodwood Cup due to the soft going. Gosden said: “We’re going to York, a track he knows well, on ground he likes. The weather forecast looks promising. He’s in great form. We’re very aware that he’s not as young as he used to be but then neither is the trainer or the jockey!” All three of the above races form a leg in their respective QIPCO British Champions Series categories. Gosden has left Humanitarian and Grand Bazaar in the Sky Bet Ebor – the £500,000 centrepiece of Saturday, although it is touch and go whether the latter, rated 100, will make the cut for the richest flat handicap in Europe. Gosden said: “Humanitarian gets in, I don’t think Grand Bazaar does, is the way I feel at the moment. Humanitarian has been off for a long time. He sustained an injury last back-end, but he has been in good form and we thought we’d just go straight for it. He’s full of the joys of life and working nicely. He might race a little fresh, but it’s a big field to get tucked away in.”