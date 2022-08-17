3.35 York - Baaeed

BAAEED has been all conquering over 1m and has a pedigree which suggests he should prove at least as effective over this trip so he's strongly fancied to make it a perfect 10-10. Mishriff, so impressive in this 12 months ago, and Native Trail are very closely matched on Eclipse form and can fight it out for the forecast spot.

4.10 York - Soapy Stevens

The most persuasive option in this fiercely-competitive handicap is SOAPY STEVENS, who did really well to finish fourth given how free he was at Goodwood and a brace of wins prior to that mark him down as a 4-y-o on the up. Zoffee failed to stay last time and is a big threat back in distance, with Haveyoumissedme one to consider at longer odds.