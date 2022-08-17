Don't miss the latest Ebor Festival tip from the team at Timeform ahead of the next race at York.
BAAEED has been all conquering over 1m and has a pedigree which suggests he should prove at least as effective over this trip so he's strongly fancied to make it a perfect 10-10. Mishriff, so impressive in this 12 months ago, and Native Trail are very closely matched on Eclipse form and can fight it out for the forecast spot.
The most persuasive option in this fiercely-competitive handicap is SOAPY STEVENS, who did really well to finish fourth given how free he was at Goodwood and a brace of wins prior to that mark him down as a 4-y-o on the up. Zoffee failed to stay last time and is a big threat back in distance, with Haveyoumissedme one to consider at longer odds.