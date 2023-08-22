York Ebor Festival tips: Best value bets for Thursday August 24 on Yorkshire Oaks day

Matt Brocklebank has four fancies on the second day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival including a bet in the York feature.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over in June 2020 would have produced over 140pts profit , while he's more than 50pts up for the year.

, while he's more than for the year. Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus, from 3pm before the full column appears on the main Sporing Life website and App at 4pm.

Value Bet tips: Thursday, August 24 1pt win Orbaan in 3.00 York at 14/1 (General) 1.5pts win Stay Alert in 3.35 York at 14/1 (General) 1.5pts win Lincoln Legacy in 4.45 York at 11/1 (Coral) 1pt win Farhh To Shy in 5.20 York at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Already advised: 2pts win Perotto in 3.00 York at 12/1 (Non-runner)]

Stay the trip in Yorkshire Oaks It’s rarely the case these days but Thursday’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival feature – the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks – looks a cracking betting heat with loads in with a shout. All four three-year-olds have something to recommend them but there are some strong older horses consequently being underestimated in the market and they include the little winning machine Al Husn, who has beaten Nashwa twice this season and just looks to be getting better and better with every visit to the track as a four-year-old. The problem I have with Roger Varian's filly is that she’s tackling the mile and a half trip for the first time and I’m not convinced she’ll fully see it out, whereas the likes of Rosscarbery and Novakai look solid stayers, the latter living up to her stout pedigree when stepped up to 12 furlongs for the first time at Newmarket last month. That wasn’t a great Listed race, however, and surely the one who is being underestimated most is Hughie Morrison’s STAY ALERT, who has already contested a couple of Group 1s in her career.

She finished last behind Emily Upjohn when first tasting top-class competition on Champions Day last autumn but hated the deep conditions at Ascot and she was obviously unlucky not to give Via Sistina a proper race of it when forced to check just as she was laying down a challenge in the Pretty Polly last month. That must have been a bitter pill to swallow for connections but, on a positive note, the form has worked out really well since, the winner just edged out in France over the weekend and the third Above The Curve subsequently beaten half a length by Al Husn at Goodwood, and just behind Via Sistina again in the Prix Jean Romanet.

Rosscarbery was back in fourth at the Curragh too and Stay Alert just looked the classier filly of the pair, with a much sharper turn of foot. The selection also seemed to settle better in Ireland, with the tongue-tie worn for the first time there unsurprisingly retained here, and I won’t be reading too much into her low-key run over 10 furlongs at the Dante meeting as Morrison was on record at the time stating he felt she needed a run or two to put her straight physically. The Yorkshire Oaks has no doubt been a long-term target and, with Oisin Murphy back in the saddle, everything looks ideal down to the ground and the forecast even pace.

Keep faith in O'Meara's golden oldie I could put up two or three each-way in the Clipper Handicap and still come unstuck so, having already done my money antepost on Perotto who was rerouted to the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot instead (annoyingly went and won), will just have another small, win-only dart on ORBAAN.

I’m a bit of a sucker for a David O’Meara-trained veteran but it’s been a good year for subscribers to that particularly club and while Orbaan isn’t the easiest to win with, he’s become well-handicapped again at just the right time for this. Going back 12 months, he came here burdened with a double penalty after winning the Golden Mile at Goodwood before following up at the Shergar Cup. Effectively running off a mark of 99 at York last year, he finished an eyecatching fourth to stablemate Blue For You, and was subsequently beaten a short-head by a thriving three-year-old back at Goodwood later in the month. He was giving Blue For You 3lb here last term and now receives 11lb. Half of Orbaan's eight outings this season have been quite encouraging and they include his weekend staying-on fifth on the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Sandown. A quick turnaround has never been an issue for this horse in the past and it’s pretty clear he’s going to get a suitably strong gallop to chase here with a whole host of horses who like to get on with it. I don’t mind his middle draw with that hold-up style in mind and if the gaps arrive for Jason Watson then the mercurial Orbaan could definitely be in business. He's a really big price all things considered.

Johnston to bite back on big stage Charlie Johnston won’t need reminding he drew a blank at both Royal Ascot and the Qatar Goodwood Festival but the bad weather was crippling for a lot of the horses he’ll have aimed at the Sussex Downs from the start of the year. LINCOLN LEGACY was seemingly among them as she went off 8/1 for the seven-furlong nursery (a race the Johnston yard has won plenty of times over the years) but weakened to finish sixth having made the running.

A change of tactics and – more importantly – the return to good ground sparked significant improvement from the well-bred daughter of Footstepsinthesand at Newmarket on Saturday, and I thought she won with absolutely loads in hand. Franny Norton had the luxury of easing her down late in the day and I’m amazed to see the handicapper is only nudging her up 5lb for it. That means she’s officially 1lb ‘wrong’ turned out quickly under the 6lb penalty for the Or8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery, but I won’t be letting that put me off. Given her full-sister Sent From Heaven won a Group 3 and her half-siblings were high-class performers too (Freyja won a Listed race for this yard), I’d make Lincoln Legacy the horse to beat on decent ground from stall three so have to back her accordingly.

Don't be shy, get on the top weight The British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Handicap is another non-ITV race I can’t resist having a dart at and I’m all over top-weight FARHH TO SHY, who is right back in the zone at the moment and is most effective over seven furlongs on quick ground. That bodes extremely well given she just hacked up on an easier surface at Yarmouth last month, a comfortable win for which she’s gone up a generous-looking 4lb. The revised mark (92) is still 3lb lower than her peak rating from last summer when sent off 11/1 for the quality-packed Kensington Palace Stakes.

She went back for the same Royal Ascot race this year, having won at the Berkshire track back in May, and led briefly before not quite seeing out the mile as strongly as a few of her rivals on the day. The same thing happened when fifth back at Ascot last month, when sauntering to the front only to find herself marooned on the wrong part of the track as three horses ultimately swept by her towards the nearside rail. Tom Queally gets on with George Margarson’s filly really well and she’s another on the card who will absolutely love coming off what promises to be a scorching gallop. She can defy top weight in this company with so much in her favour. Published at 1600 BST on 23/08/23 Click here for the full Value Bet record