David Ord finds Sir Mark Prescott holding court - and dreaming big - after Alpinista's win in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

24 hours after Baaeed provided Sheikh Hamdan’s Height Of Fashion line with arguably their finest hour, another of the great European families had their latest day in the sun. And so did a trainer so synonymous with its success. Albanova and Alborada carried the green and white silks of Kirsten Rausing to Group One glory for the master of Heath House Stables.

But Alpinista has now achieved that feat five times – Thursday's Darley Yorkshire Oaks a first domestic one. She could soar even higher in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on the first Sunday of October too. It was no wonder the master trainer and raconteur had a broad smile throughout his post-race media duties. “I’ve had the three very good ones for Miss Rausing over this distance who were all related. Albanova, Alborado and Alpinista and there really isn’t much between them. I think this is the more straightforward and Alborado was probably the better with Albanova probably the middle way but how lucky can you be to have three fillies like that? “They’ve been marvellous, and the family is very well run. You wouldn’t get fat on the mistakes Miss Rausing makes.” Heading to York wasn’t one either. “The original intention was to go Coronation Cup then King George but the mare wouldn’t come in time for Epsom so it then became Saint-Cloud then here or the Vermeille,” Prescott recalls. “Miss Rausing was very keen to come here. Alpinista hadn’t won a Group One in England so she has now done nearly everything now,”. Nearly everything but an Arc win would add lustre to an already impressive CV and end a ten-month and counting period of wondering what might have been. “The Arc has always been our aim. Last year we were rather patting ourselves on the back having won three Group Ones in Germany, then the one behind us comes out and wins the Arc and you suddenly think maybe we weren’t that clever!”

Did that win for Torquator Tasso give him greater belief in his own filly? “It opened everyone else’s eyes,” he said. “And told them I should have run her in the Arc so everyone else was alert to it! They made sure I didn’t miss the connection, but he was unlucky when we beat him. “If you watched it our jockey Luke Morris didn’t give him much room and got three days for his troubles. I think we were probably a little bit fortunate that day.” Luck has played little part in her subsequent winning streak, something Prescott puts down to her constitution and outlook on life. “She’s improved with every race, and I think her success has been she is so straightforward, she more or less goes on any ground, you can hold her up or make the running. Its like people. If they’re straightforward it’s amazing what you can do. I think it’s more that than innate ability but she’s kept improving. “I think she’s just good enough to go for the Arc. You’ve got a chance. Therefore you must go “She’s not worrying, not boiling over, not off her grub, not lame, all the things these horses do so far we’ve escaped and I just wouldn’t want it very soft in France. That said it’s been so dry for so long I’m expecting a swimming race over there.”