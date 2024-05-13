York Dante preview: Mill Stream primed for 1895 Duke of York Stakes

Mill Stream will aim to continue his rise up the sprinting ranks on Wednesday when he takes his place in a field of 15 for a hot renewal of the Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes, at the curtain-raising Dante Festival for the York season.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam trained colt won in Group 3 and Listed company in France before finishing sixth in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last year. He reappeared for 2024 when finishing second in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last month. Washington Heights beat Mill Stream by three-parts of a length on that occasion and reopposes in the £150,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire. Azure Blue, the winner of the 2023 race, is trained in Darlington by Michael Dods and goes to post facing no less than four rivals from the powerful Yorkshire stable of trainer Karl Burke, plus contenders from both Kevin Ryan and Tim Easterby, as northern yards send out nearly half the field. Mill Stream is drawn in five and will be partnered by both national and York champion jockey, William Buick. It will be the four-year-old’s third run at the track, having finished fourth to Chaldean in the 2022 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and then third of 21 in last season’s Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap.

