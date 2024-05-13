Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam
Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam

York Dante preview: Mill Stream primed for 1895 Duke of York Stakes

By Sporting Life
13:08 · MON May 13, 2024

Mill Stream will aim to continue his rise up the sprinting ranks on Wednesday when he takes his place in a field of 15 for a hot renewal of the Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes, at the curtain-raising Dante Festival for the York season.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam trained colt won in Group 3 and Listed company in France before finishing sixth in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last year.

He reappeared for 2024 when finishing second in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last month. Washington Heights beat Mill Stream by three-parts of a length on that occasion and reopposes in the £150,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.

Azure Blue, the winner of the 2023 race, is trained in Darlington by Michael Dods and goes to post facing no less than four rivals from the powerful Yorkshire stable of trainer Karl Burke, plus contenders from both Kevin Ryan and Tim Easterby, as northern yards send out nearly half the field.

Mill Stream is drawn in five and will be partnered by both national and York champion jockey, William Buick. It will be the four-year-old’s third run at the track, having finished fourth to Chaldean in the 2022 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and then third of 21 in last season’s Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

Newmarket-based Chapple-Hyam said: “Maybe not the best draw, but we’ve got a good jockey who knows him and the horse has improved from the Abernant, so we’ll try and be in the shake-up.

“I feel being back on a flat track will make a big difference rather than that first run into the dip at Newmarket. The change back on to a flat track is definitely a plus. He’s raced there, so he knows the track and he’s a very good traveller. He’s coming up overnight.”

Chapple-Hyam is hoping to take the Peter Harris-owned Mill Stream to Royal Ascot next month for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

She added: “That’s the plan but we’ll be guided by how he performs Wednesday.”

Chapple-Hyam is confident that Mill Stream has improved from last year, not least because of natural physical progression.

She said: “When they are three, they are not as mature as older sprinters that are more conditioned to taking on these high-class sprint races.”

Wednesday’s other Group race is the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes in which Friendly Soul will aim to preserve her unbeaten record.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly are 2/2 for a stable that has won the extended mile-and a-quarter Group 3 on no fewer than eight occasions, including the last two renewals.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo