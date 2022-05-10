Our man looks ahead to the opening day of York's Dante Festival and nominates the one horse he wants on side at the prices.

Value Bet tips: Wednesday May 11 1pt win Aberama Gold in 2.25 York at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Race one on day one of the Dante Festival at York and a William Haggas-trained favourite to weigh up. Punters will no doubt read plenty about the Yorkshire-born trainer’s love affair with having winners in these parts this week but he’s just a world-class handler of progressive horses – and it doesn’t matter much where they’re running. This particular improver – namely Gaassee – evidently improved for the fitting of a tongue-tie when winning three times last year on the back of a promising debut third, and the horse he hammered in a four-runner handicap over this mile and a half trip at Kempton when last seen in December has since gone on to win three handicaps himself and is consequently rated 12lb higher.

On the face of it, then, Gaassee could still be ahead of the assessor ahead of his reappearance off 9lb higher in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap and if the race title wasn’t enough of a clue, the plan may well be for this horse to see a bit more of this racecourse as the season goes on. He’s not the only improver in the field, Noble Masquerade and the penalised Forza Orta both seemingly going the right way albeit at a lower level, though the obvious bet against the market leader is Just Fine. His trainer Sir Michael Stoute will be hoping for a big week as he takes the wraps of Derby hope Desert Crown in Thursday’s Dante and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this son of Sea The Stars thrive back up in trip this year. From the little evidence we have, however, he might just need a run to fully put him straight so I’ll wait and see if he’s aimed at Royal Ascot next month, providing The Queen’s horse shows up well enough here first.

I can’t resist a dart at the ultra-competitive Churchill Tyres Handicap, and have settled on ABERAMA GOLD for Keith Dalgleish, who has enlisted the assistance of Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle. Dalgleish won this event with Soldier’s Minute from a low draw a couple of years ago and Aberama Gold may attempt to cut out the running over towards the far side from stall seven this time too. Sprinters on the sharp end can take an awful lot of pegging back at five and a six furlongs on the Knavesmire and this horse won the Rockingham Stakes over course and distance as a juvenile. He’s won three handicaps between then and now but has seemingly lost his way a bit, including four indifferent runs on the all-weather this winter. That spell has seen his rating crash considerably, though, having signed off last July with a mark of 99.

He resumes on the turf off 88 here after a breathing operation since we last saw him in action at Newcastle in February and much better can be expected. He was running into the teeth of a strong head-wind that day at Gosforth Park so I can excuse him that flat performance and if he’s anything close to the form he showed when switching all-weather for turf this time last year – finishing second at Doncaster off a perch of 102 - he’s got to be competitive.

There’s not an awful lot of early pace signed up for the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes, which is a pity as I suspect Vadream could be ready to run well under Danny Tudhope. She won on debut as a two-year-old and ran a blinder first time out last season too when third to Alcohol Free in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, after which it became clear she was more sprinter than miler. She was only beaten two lengths by Garrus despite not getting a clear run in a French Group Three over this trip last August before winning at the same level at Ascot the following month and ending the campaign with a creditable fifth (hampered again) to Creative Force on Champions Day.