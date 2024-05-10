The son of Dubawi won at Salisbury as a juvenile before chasing home Grosvenor Square in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown. He was dropped in trip for his reappearance when fourth behind Haatem in the Craven Stakes. Stablemates Chief Little Rock and Diego Velazquez also remain in the race.

Futurity Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom is set to make his seasonal reappearance for Charlie Appleby in the Group Two contest as he looks to underline his Betfred Derby credentials.

Royal Lodge second Al Musmak could represent Roger Varian, Karl Burke is targeting the race with impressive Newmarket Stakes winner Caviar Heights, while William Haggas’ Newbury maiden winner Economics is another interesting entry.

God’s Window, last of four in the Dee Stakes this week, could make a swift reappearance along with Harper’s Ferry, who was withdrawn at the start before the Chester race. Black Run and War Rooms complete the entries.