Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
It's oh so easy for Arabian Crown in the Zetland
It's oh so easy for Arabian Crown in the Zetland

York Dante Festival: Cambridge supplemented into Thursday's Derby trial

By David Ord
13:18 · FRI May 10, 2024

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Cambridge has been supplemented into Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

The son of Dubawi won at Salisbury as a juvenile before chasing home Grosvenor Square in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown. He was dropped in trip for his reappearance when fourth behind Haatem in the Craven Stakes. Stablemates Chief Little Rock and Diego Velazquez also remain in the race.

Futurity Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom is set to make his seasonal reappearance for Charlie Appleby in the Group Two contest as he looks to underline his Betfred Derby credentials.

Royal Lodge second Al Musmak could represent Roger Varian, Karl Burke is targeting the race with impressive Newmarket Stakes winner Caviar Heights, while William Haggas’ Newbury maiden winner Economics is another interesting entry.

God’s Window, last of four in the Dee Stakes this week, could make a swift reappearance along with Harper’s Ferry, who was withdrawn at the start before the Chester race. Black Run and War Rooms complete the entries.

Download the Sporting Life App

Elsewhere on the card, Free Wind and Bluestocking, second and fourth respectively behind Warm Heart in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, are on track to clash again in the Middleton Stakes.

Charlie Appleby relies on Sapphire Seas, while Sir Michael Stoute’s promising four-year-old Infinite Cosmos, Caernarfon, Madame Ambassador and Novus are also entered.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo