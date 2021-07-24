York Saturday review: Bangkok lands thrilling Sky Bet York Stakes

Bangkok springs Sky Bet York Stakes surprise Bangkok and David Probert came out on top in a pulsating three-way battle to win the Sky Bet York Stakes. It was a fascinating Group Two contest and for much of the contest it seemed as though Jim Crowley was primed to pounce on favourite Mohaafeth. He was last off the bridle and when he came with his challenge down the stands' side it looked like being a winning one. However the teak-tough winner rallied bravely and was back in front in the shadows of the post, edging out the rallying Juan Elcano with Mohaafeth eventually settling for third.

Dash falls to Venturous thrust Venturous got up in the very last stride to win a thrilling renewal of the Sky Bet Dash. David Barron's charge came from last-to-first but looked booked for second spot when the eventual runner-up Music Society went to the front inside the distance. However Connor Beasley had other ideas and drove the 33/1 chance to the front where it matters most. The well-backed 4/1 favourite Blind Begger was third after cutting out a lot of the running. The winning jockey said: “He’s got stacks of ability – it’s just he’s a monkey in the stalls and likes to get up on his back legs. Luckily enough, he went in last – but he was down on all fours when the gates opened. “He travelled all over them, and it was a case of following the right ones through. I knew the eventual second horse was a big finisher, so I latched on to that one. He took me where I wanted to. It was a ding-dong battle from the furlong pole, but he’s very game and determined. “I had to play a waiting game and play my cards at the right stage. He’s shown there he has bags of ability, and he’s a solid yardstick.”