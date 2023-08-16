Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Best bets video

York Best Bets: Watch our team pore over the key action

By Sporting Life
11:50 · WED August 23, 2023

Check out the exclusive Best Bets video preview in full as our team look ahead to York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

York preview and best bets

Michael Shinners is joined by Matt Brocklebank and Fran Berry to look ahead to the day-one action on the Knavesmire.

Best bets

Matt Brocklebank: Alligator Alley

Fran Berry: Continuous

Click here to back the special double at an enhanced price with Sky Bet

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING