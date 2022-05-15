Timeform's David Cleary is back with his paddock notes from York and Newbury this week with plenty of horses for your trackers.

Although I might not be asked back, saying such a thing in a Yorkshire-based publication, but there's no doubt the performance of the week came not at York's Dante meeting, but in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. Baaeed made a triumphant return, landing a third successive Group 1 in impressive fashion. He may not have had to better the pick of his efforts from last autumn, but that is still form of a high standard, and the potential is clearly there for more to come when he's faced with still stiffer tasks. Baaeed isn't the most substantial of colts, no more than medium sized, but what there is of him looked in fine shape, even though he sweated up on a warm afternoon. He was sent off at 9/4-on and is now a similar price for the Queen Anne. The likely opposition at Royal Ascot probably won't be good enough to stretch him, but the best of the classic milers could well do later in the campaign.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Real World, typically strong travelling, chased Baaeed home, quickly back to form on his return to Britain. There ought to be a good race in him away from the winner. Neither of the good fillies in the race ran to their best. Alcohol Free, like Real World geed up despite the red hood in the paddock, has yet to show she's fully trained on. Mother Earth had won on her return, but went backwards in this higher grade, quickly beaten. They'll have questions to answer when next seen. Baaeed wasn't the only potential star of the summer on show at Newbury. The tall attractive Nashwa produced a performance of rare promise in winning the listed Fillies' Trial, showing a fine turn of foot to put the race to bed. Connections haven't committed her to the Oaks yet, with the situation presumably complicated by the current favourite Emily Upjohn being in the same stable. Nashwa has the option of the Prix de Diane, over a trip only slightly further than the mile and a quarter over which she won at Newbury. An entry in the Coronation Stakes over a mile suggests she's regarded as being relatively speedy. However, her pedigree doesn't leave much doubt that she ought to stay a mile and a half. She's by Frankel, so no problem there, and although her dam Princess Loulou faded late on on both tries at the trip, she is a sister to one that stays that far and her earlier foal by Zoffany has form at the trip as well.

Nashwa was chased home by Stay Alert, who ruined her prospective handicap mark with a much-improved effort on just her third start. That her connections have chosen to go down the 'black type' route can obviously be viewed positively, and there ought to be a fair bit more to come, particularly when she's tried back over further. Her sister was placed in the Lillie Langtry and it would be no surprise to see Star Alert turn up in that at Goodwood. Friday's Newbury card didn't have the quality of Lockinge day, but there was plenty of interest, with one of the best field of two-year-olds I've seen so far this spring. 15 newcomers went to post, 14 of them raced, and plenty showed promise, even if a steady gallop may flatter a few. The 'notebook' horse is probably The Foxes, who was just about the paddock pick He's bred for a fair bit further than six furlongs, but knew his job and was on the premises until late on, perhaps just wanting the run. A well-made colt, one with a bright, longer-term future, The Foxes ought to improve quite a lot when he goes over an extra furlong or more. The thought did occur that connections might even be tempted to go for the Chesham with him – don't dismiss him lightly if they do. Further back, the scopey Freedom Day, the Gosdens' first juvenile runner of the campaign, was pretty clueless, but was getting the hang of things late in the day. This is a maiden in which his stable has a good record, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Freedom Day find significant improvement in time.

