York and Ascot all set for Saturday crowds

York are anticipating a figure of around 30,000 on Saturday, with a sell-out in all enclosures on the stands’ side of the course.

Ascot’s projected attendance will be around half that number – between 14,000 and 15,000 for a card which features the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing and public affairs, said: “The King George is going to be a fantastic race. Hopefully they all stand their ground. We’re just waiting on the weather to have the final say.

“We’re forecast some rain overnight and in the morning. As we know from Royal Ascot (last month), predicting how much rain we’re going to get is nearly impossible. Hopefully we don’t get too much.

“We’d like enough to bring the whole field into it, but not so much that it turns the ground soft.

“We’re expecting a crowd of somewhere between 14,000 and 15,000 – it depends on walk-ups.

“We’d normally get between 24,000 and 25,000 for the King George. We’re obviously going to be some way short of that, but we wouldn’t want too many more than we’re going to have, to be honest. It’s better to have a manageable crowd – safety first.”