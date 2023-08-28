Yarmouth Sunday: William Buick 20 clear in jockeys' title after four timer

A Sunday four-timer at Yarmouth saw reigning champion jockey William Buick go 20 winners clear of his nearest pursuer in the 2023 title.
Godolphin's number one rider took his first championship after steering home 157 winners throughout the 2022 campaign and Sunday's heroics saw him notch up his 88th, 89th, 90th and 91st winners of this season, 20 clear of Tom Marquand (71) and another four clear of Hollie Doyle (67).
Oisin Murphy (63), who won the title in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and Rossa Ryan (62) are next in the race.
Buick's awesome four-fold - for four different trainers - was initiated by 5/2 favourite Lambert who won the novice stakes for trainer George Boughey, quickly followed by the Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained Renesmee (11/2) in the mile handicap.
Charlie Appleby sent out two runners on the Yarmouth card and Buick struck gold on Sea The Stars gelding Royal Symbol in the 10-furlong handicap. The four-year-old 7/2 shot stayed on strongly to beat three-year-old Flying Frontier by a length.
The quadruple was complete when Red Maids justified 100/30 favouritism in the concluding handicap over seven furlongs, the Mark Rimell-trained three-year-old coming from the back of the field to win easily by two and a half lengths.
Sky Bet make Buick their 1/4 market leader for back-to-back jockeys' titles, with Tom Marquand next in at 5/1 and Oisin Murphy 7/1. Hollie Doyle is 16/1 to become the first female to win the title.
Buick's title quest moves on to Ripon today where he has three rides including short-priced favourite Jersey Rocs in the maiden at 2.25.
Buick was the toast of one Betfair punter on Sunday when his four-timer paid a massive 1000/1. The customer placed a £10 accumulator on all four horses and landed a cool £10,000 in the process.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "William Buick is the reigning champion jockey and has a big following among punters.
"Obviously this customer is one of them and a with him landing a 1000/1 acca he is, no doubt, just raising a glass to William."
