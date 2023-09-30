Wrong horse howler | Killarney ‘winner’ disqualified following identity mix-up

Ano Manna was therefore disqualified and declared a non-runner and Indigo Five was also declared a non-runner in the 5.20 race, as she had already run.

An inquiry established the ‘winner’ was in fact Feane’s other runner at the meeting, Indigo Five, who had been incorrectly saddled.

However, an objection was lodged by the stewards under Rule 262, which relates to a horse’s identity coming into question.

Johnny Feane had entered Ano Manna for the what was the third race on the day at 3.05 and the horse carrying her owner’s silks and ridden by Leigh Roche duly won with ease as the 7/2 favourite.

Senior stipendiary steward Liam Walsh said: “Ano Manna never ran so it is declared a non-runner and from a betting point of view, is declared a non-runner. The inquiry is not over yet and we have to get through the nuts and bolts of the issue.

“It takes time to verify the sequence of events but once the events are established, the raceday stewards have the power to demote, disqualify or declare a horse a non-runner for a breach of these rules.”

He added: “Mr Feane came in and it transpires they saddled the wrong horse, so their other runner Indigo Five is now a non-runner as it already ran.”

The official stewards’ report stated Feane accepted the error though he did not saddle the horse himself, but instead delegated the task to Fergus Gallagher as he was delayed in arriving at the track.

Gallagher knew the horses in question but as they bear a resemblance to one another there was evidently some confusion surrounding their identities, the report said. Feane was fined €3,000 as a result of the incident.

“It’s human error,” Feane told Racing TV. “These things happen. I was unfortunately delayed getting to the races, working hard as usual, and the wrong horse raced. I’ve apologised to the owners already and it’s costing everyone money here today.

“I fancied both horses. It certainly cost Ray (owner of Indigo Five) and Ano Manna’s owner James Stanley, who is an important owner, as are all my owners.

“The wrong horse was tacked up, I arrived 10 minutes late. I noticed immediately down at the stable yard that it was the wrong horse. It is just an unfortunate series of events.”

