Four ferociously competitive handicaps and three big Group races that look a little more fathomable. That’s the menu for the first of three World Pool days at York and, hard on the heels of huge figures for Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, another week of record turnover is an even shorter price than Baaeed. William Haggas’s colt looks expremely hard to oppose in the Juddmonte International Stakes at 3.35 but, as ever when the World Pool rolls into town, finding the right Exacta and Quinella options to go with the leading fancies is key from start to finish.

1.50 It’s hard to know how much predicted showers will impact this brain-burner of a sprint. My first reaction was to take a flyer that those in low to middle gates might be favoured but the draw has placed several key fancies close to the stand rail. It’s also worth noting that the best of the speed looks high – with King of Stars, Dakota Gold, Ancient Times and Ghathanfar all berthed 13 or above – but all in all this looks a little too tough. Verdict: Hard to be confident given weather and draw dilemmas 2.25 Looking beyond the obvious has paid off several times in the Acomb and OVIEDO appeals as an interesting value play after a Doncaster debut which delivered plenty and promised even more. Ed Bethell’s colt travelled powerfully to master a subsequent winner on Town Moor. The fact that he isn’t trained by one of the flash names suggests that he could fly under the World Pool radar, in which case a three-horse Quinella play with the useful Mill Stream and the impressive Newmarket winner Local Dynasty might be the way to go. Verdict: Oviedo a live longshot to mix with Mill Stream and Dynasty

3.00 Only seven contest the Great Voltigeur so the Exacta looks the way to go in a race featuring two strong Godolphin hopes and a Ballydoyle late bloomer. Bill Buick has chosen wrongly in this G2 twice in recent years but his decision to ride uncomplicated Secret State ahead of quirky Walk of Stars looks sensible. Ryan Moore was full of praise for Aikhal after his 20-1 success in a Curragh G3 but DEAUVILLE LEGEND’s Ascot and Goodwood form gives him a very solid chance and he tops the short list ahead of Secret State, Aikhal and Walk of Stars. Verdict: Legend the Exacta value call 3.35:

