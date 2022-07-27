Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the second day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

World-class Baaeed to boss things again on day two This drive to fill a big card with as many strong races as possible could catch on, you know. World Pool turnover for day one of Goodwood broke through the £35m barrier and those who landed on the right horses were well rewarded compared to traditional industry dividends. Winners weren’t easy to come by on a personal level but day two presents a different set of puzzles and the chance to see the world’s highest rated horse do his thing in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

R4: Qatar Sussex Stakes

Baaeed has the measure of Real World in the Queen Anne

It’s hard to find a flaw in the unbeaten BAAEED at around 1/6. But it was equally hard to find a flaw in Inspiral at 1/7 before she got turned over for the first time in the Falmouth recently! William Haggas’s colt will win by open lengths if he’s in the same form he showed to power clear in the Queen Anne but the World Pool offers value for those who can think outside the box and ORDER OF AUSTRALIA is the one to mix him with. The 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner got stuck in the mud in this race last year but he finished a solid third in Baaeed’s Queen Anne after a long break and his dominant front-running defeat of the smart Pearls Galore in a G2 at the Curragh ten days ago has been under rated by the market. There’s no chance of a soft lead here – as Japanese raider Bathrat Leon looks bound to go forward – but Order of Australia isn’t one dimensional. He got within a length and a quarter of Baaeed in the Prix du Moulin last September and I can’t resist him as a Quinella option with a sneaky small win bet on the side – just in case the jolly does an Inspiral. Verdict: Order Of Australia to give the Baaeed banker most to do

R2: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes This looks an extremely complex puzzle, with loads of closely matched fillies and the draw and luck in running set to play their usual significant role. Soft Whisper has work to do to replicate her recent front-running tactics from gate 16 but HEREDIA’s stalking style should be suited by the way this develops and HELLO YOU is a longshot who looks well worth a second look judged if she can return to the form she showed to beat smart rivals in Newmarket’s Rockfel Stakes last autumn. Verdict: Hello You and Heredia hold win and place potential in a wide open race