Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Leopardstown takes centre stage at the end of a tragic week

To bet in the World Pool via Betfair click here The World Pool rolls back into Ireland this Saturday for an Irish Champions Day card featuring two G1s, two G2s and a couple of ferociously competitive handicaps. Some of the eight races lend themselves more to Pool wagering than others – and conditions could play a key role now rain has finally arrived – but let’s hope the following hints prove helpful as Leopardstown takes centre stage at the end of a historic and sobering week on both sides of the Irish Sea.

R1: Ingabelle Stakes (1400m) Aidan O’Brien has won two of four renewals of this Listed race and it can pay to take a leaf from his book again as the progressive LIBRARY bolted up at Tipperary. The freewheeling Galileo filly is drawn to attack on the inside and looks a must for Quinella and Exacta tickets along with EASY, who has joined the upwardly mobile Paddy Twomey since an impressive Cork debut over 1000m and comes with reports of very impressive recent homework. Verdict: Library looks a likely lass with Easy a solid alternative R2: Sovereign Path Handicap (1400m) A typically complex premier handicap puzzle but four deserve a positive mention. Richard Fahey’s MASTER ZOFFANY is first reserve at the time of writing but is well worth noting if he sneaks in after catching the eye twice this season, while the unexposed MARKAZ PANAME is already a G3 winner and reportedly working very well after a break. RHOSCOLYN has bounced back recently and is another UK raider with solid claims, while ANDREAS VESALIUS looked very unlucky at Gowran last time and is another for the Quinella short list. Verdict: Master and Markaz head a sizeable list of possibles R3: Champions Juvenile Stakes (1600m)

Too small a field to make much appeal for World Pool purposes but AUGUSTE RODIN heads the market for the 2023 Derby after a decisive Naas win when still looking immature and the fact that Ryan Moore has chosen him ahead of stablemate and course winner TOWER OF LONDON is another point in his favour. Verdict: Rodin to carve out another victory R4: Paddy Power Stakes (2400m) This G3 offers Quinella potential with EARL OF TYRONE and THUNDER KISS atop the list ahead of POINT KING and BEAMISH. The Earl continued his progressive run with a fine Ebor third, while Thunder Kiss finished a close second in this race last year and will be well suited by returning to this trip. Point King is a strong stayer who could punch a Melbourne Cup ticket with a bold run and Beamish is unexposed with potential to progress again now rain has fallen. Verdict: Earl and Thunder both have strong claims R5: Irish Champion Stakes (2000m)

Almanzor won this for Jean-Claude Rouget in 2016 and VADENI looks cut from similar cloth after showing a potent turn of foot to run clean away with the French Derby before landing a dramatic Eclipse. Stone Age and Broome look primed to set a true gallop for stablemate Luxembourg but the O’Brien colt has a fair bit to find on form. MISHRIFF has lost seven of his last eight but is a key player judged on his Eclipse second and ALENQUER is another Quinella option at much longer odds. Verdict: Vadeni to stamp himself a potential Champion R6: Boomerang Mile (1600m) BOUNDLESS OCEAN gets a narrow vote ahead of JADOOMI. Jadoomi is proven at G2 level after a willing Goodwood success but Boundless Ocean runs here in preference to the Champion Stakes and his two G3 wins here marked him out as a good-class miler who’s tough to get past once he rolls for home of Leopardstown’s final bend. Verdict: Ocean to ride the Leopardstown wave again R7: Matron Stakes (1600m)

