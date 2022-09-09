Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
The World Pool rolls back into Ireland this Saturday for an Irish Champions Day card featuring two G1s, two G2s and a couple of ferociously competitive handicaps. Some of the eight races lend themselves more to Pool wagering than others – and conditions could play a key role now rain has finally arrived – but let’s hope the following hints prove helpful as Leopardstown takes centre stage at the end of a historic and sobering week on both sides of the Irish Sea.
Aidan O’Brien has won two of four renewals of this Listed race and it can pay to take a leaf from his book again as the progressive LIBRARY bolted up at Tipperary. The freewheeling Galileo filly is drawn to attack on the inside and looks a must for Quinella and Exacta tickets along with EASY, who has joined the upwardly mobile Paddy Twomey since an impressive Cork debut over 1000m and comes with reports of very impressive recent homework.
Verdict: Library looks a likely lass with Easy a solid alternative
A typically complex premier handicap puzzle but four deserve a positive mention. Richard Fahey’s MASTER ZOFFANY is first reserve at the time of writing but is well worth noting if he sneaks in after catching the eye twice this season, while the unexposed MARKAZ PANAME is already a G3 winner and reportedly working very well after a break. RHOSCOLYN has bounced back recently and is another UK raider with solid claims, while ANDREAS VESALIUS looked very unlucky at Gowran last time and is another for the Quinella short list.
Verdict: Master and Markaz head a sizeable list of possibles
Too small a field to make much appeal for World Pool purposes but AUGUSTE RODIN heads the market for the 2023 Derby after a decisive Naas win when still looking immature and the fact that Ryan Moore has chosen him ahead of stablemate and course winner TOWER OF LONDON is another point in his favour.
Verdict: Rodin to carve out another victory
This G3 offers Quinella potential with EARL OF TYRONE and THUNDER KISS atop the list ahead of POINT KING and BEAMISH. The Earl continued his progressive run with a fine Ebor third, while Thunder Kiss finished a close second in this race last year and will be well suited by returning to this trip. Point King is a strong stayer who could punch a Melbourne Cup ticket with a bold run and Beamish is unexposed with potential to progress again now rain has fallen.
Verdict: Earl and Thunder both have strong claims
Almanzor won this for Jean-Claude Rouget in 2016 and VADENI looks cut from similar cloth after showing a potent turn of foot to run clean away with the French Derby before landing a dramatic Eclipse. Stone Age and Broome look primed to set a true gallop for stablemate Luxembourg but the O’Brien colt has a fair bit to find on form. MISHRIFF has lost seven of his last eight but is a key player judged on his Eclipse second and ALENQUER is another Quinella option at much longer odds.
Verdict: Vadeni to stamp himself a potential Champion
BOUNDLESS OCEAN gets a narrow vote ahead of JADOOMI. Jadoomi is proven at G2 level after a willing Goodwood success but Boundless Ocean runs here in preference to the Champion Stakes and his two G3 wins here marked him out as a good-class miler who’s tough to get past once he rolls for home of Leopardstown’s final bend.
Verdict: Ocean to ride the Leopardstown wave again
A classic case of the elegant glider against the high-class grinder. HOMELESS SONGS can deliver a striking turn of foot and looked exceptional in the Irish Guineas but SAFFRON BEACH is one of the most dangerous front runners around and her handsome Ascot and Deauville wins mark her as an extremely tough one to pass. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly looks the value option under Hollie Doyle given that the likely favourite hasn’t been seen for the better part of four months, while last year’s runner-up PEARLS GALORE (with cheekpieces fitted) has Quinella potential if back to her very best.
Verdict: Rugged Saffron to spice things up again
We finish with the toughest puzzle of the day but LA HACIENDA and DUTCH SCHULZ both have stronger claims than most after impressing in different ways this summer. La Hacienda has come on a bundle to win three of her last four on an easy surface and the way she skipped clear at Killarney last time hints that a mark of 86 is still fair. The fact that blinkers replace cheekpieces suggests her in-form trainer Matthew Smith feels there is more to come, while Dutch Schulz caught the eye after a troubled run in a strong race at Galway and is open to further progress on just his sixth Flat run.
Verdict: Hacienda and Dutch the likely pair in a fiery finale
