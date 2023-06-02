Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the Betfred Derby card at Epsom Downs.

Epsom and Wembley vie for the spotlight A historic clash that once transfixed a nation now battles for space with numerous high-profile sporting alternatives. But enough about the FA Cup Final between City and United. Saturday's Betfred Derby offers a host of compelling human and equine angles, along with the looming spectre of Animal Rising demonstrations. The showpiece comes up early on an eight-race card that poses punters a range of challenging riddles and it will be fascinating to see if the Derby beats last season's total turnover of £6.74m, which made it the most popular punting race on the World Pool calendar in 2022. Military to impose Order on Derby chaos

Military Order races to Derby favouritism

And the most compelling riddle of all revolves around the Derby itself. All debates will be resolved at 1.30 and the consensus is that the race is wide open. It’s certainly full of intrigue, not least over whether Aidan can revive Auguste Rodin after his lamentable Guineas run, but MILITARY ORDER looks the solid option after following a dominant Newbury defeat of two smart rivals with a decisive verdict over Waipiro in the Lingfield Derby trial. Charlie Appleby’s colt is bred for the job as brother to 2021 winner Adayar and, as a proven stayer with an uncomplicated style and a Timeform rating of 119p, his profile is persuasive. He looks an attractive win/place option, while the powerful Arrest, the mercurial Auguste, the tenacious Sprewell and the under-rated Waipiro head the list of Quinella options. 12.50: Diomed Stakes I’m not sure I want to take Highland Avenue’s Newmarket third when pacemaking for Adayar at face value, while Regal Reality flopped on his reappearance and Imperial Fighter hasn’t built on last year’s Irish Guineas third. In short, this isn’t a great race for a G3 with a hundred grand on the table - and it’s far from the most appealing punting race on the card. 2.10: Princess Elizabeth Stakes Another G3 with less appeal than you might expect. Potapova suffered a heart murmur on her reappearance but is a danger to all on form she showed when second in this and winning a Sandown G3 last summer. And last year’s runner-up isn’t the only one with questions to answer. G1 winner Prosperous Voyage disappointed in the mud at Newmarket, while ASTRAL BEAU has thrived on easy ground and now faces much faster conditions. All in all, another unappealing punting contest. 2.45: Aston Martin 3YO Dash A fiery addition to the Derby day menu and it’s worth noting a pair at double figure odds with potential to go well. Northern raider MISS BRAZEN finished behind Jm Jungle at York but travelled powerfully for a long way and looks the sort to enjoy Epsom. The booking of Tom Marquand is notable, while BETWEENTHESTICKS showed bright pace until worn down by Estate at Salisbury. He’s another who looks cut out for this helter-skelter five furlongs, while Jm Jungle’s recent solid form makes him another obvious one for the short list 3.20: Aston Martin Dash

Jockey Jason Watson

This has produced several notable shocks in recent years – so don’t be afraid of thinking outside the box – especially with the tricky yet talented ALLIGATOR ALLEY and Jason Watson. This gelding hasn’t been easy to win with on turf but he caught the eye in the big six-furlong handicap on this card last year and the combination of a blazing gallop with a visor for the first time on a quirky track might just fire his imagination. The list of viable alternatives is long but VINTAGE CLARETS makes more appeal than most with Oisin Murphy aboard for the first time, while ANCIENT TIMES and CLARENDON HOUSE have both been running well enough to earn a second look from anyone seeking to bag a big Quinella. 3.55: Betfred Lester Piggott Handicap Numerous potential improvers here including emphatic Newmarket winner Fox Journey, impeccably-bred handicap debutant Torito and the progressive Plays, namely Balance and Perfect. But there could be a bit of value in SOL CAYO here. The combination of James Horton and PJ McDonald isn’t an obvious one to lure World Pool punters but Sol Cayo progressed nicely at two, showing real spirit to land a decent handicap at Wolverhampton on his final start in November. His subsequent absence is due to a stable suspension rather than any physical issues and he looks a value call with TORITO nominated as the saver option.

4.30: Northern Dancer Handicap Lots of punters will be singing from the same hymn sheet in naming CAIUS CHORISTER as one of the bets of the day. Her handicap five timer last year included two runaway Epsom wins and she’s excelled in defeat since, finishing second in a Melrose at York that’s worked out beautifully and filling the same place here recently behind a winner who’s run very well since. Scampi finished fifth that day before beating a smart field at York. Max Mayhem and the visored first time Sea King add further depth but Caius Chorister looks to have been set with his in mind and the fact that she has Ryan Moore for the first time is a cherry on top. 5.05: JRA Tokyo Trophy PROBE warrants scrutiny, HAYMAKER can pack a punch, APOLLO ONE is ready for take-off and MANY A STAR can play a leading role. That’s the short summary of another hot sprint and the four mentioned have sound claims. Probe is thriving after a strong Newmarket win and his turn of foot is impressive; Apollo One was a good third at HQ and is very reliable; Haymaker travelled sweetly when winning at Windsor; and Many A Star blew the start when favourite for this in 2022 but is more than capable of going well after a break.