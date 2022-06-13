Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the opening day of Royal Ascot 2022.

There’s only one thing better than backing a Royal Ascot winner – and that is adding the runner-up to snag the Quinella. The World Pool is back for the summer showpiece and last year’s results make interesting reading. Nine of 35 winners in 2021 were returned at between 15/1 and 54/1, while 19 of 70 horses in the first two fell into a similar price bracket. You can bet there will be plenty more surprises this year so let’s hope the following hints offer value as stars from all over the world step on to the biggest stage of all.

R1: Queen Anne Stakes Nothing is impossible but it’s extremely hard to think the unbeaten BAAEED will fail to deliver. William Haggas’s colt toppled champion miler Palace Pier in the QEII here last October and looked better than ever on his Newbury return, brushing Real World and Chindit aside in the style of a champion. His presence as the shortest priced favourite of the week puts a damper on Quinella plans but REAL WORLD was dominant over course and distance in the Hunt Cup on his Ascot debut last year. He looks the obvious one to chase the favourite home again, while ACCIDENTAL AGENT won this at 33/1 back in 2018 and is still running well enough aged eight to think he might put up another bold show. Verdict: 2 as Quinella banker with 5-4-1

R2: Coventry Stakes Aidan O’Brien seeks a tenth Coventry win and, with Ryan and Frankie booked, BLACKBEARD and Age of Kings are sure to corner a chunk of the World Pool market. Moore rides Blackbeard, who looks bound to go well after a dominant G3 win at the Curragh, while PERSIAN FORCE comes with glowing praise from Richard Hannon after looking very good on his first two starts at Doncaster and Newbury. However, the trick here is to find improvers flying under the radar. ROYAL SCOTSMAN fits the bill after a dominant win in a smart time at Goodwood, while BRADSELL’s runaway York win brings him into the Quinella mix, too. Verdict: 10-13-2-3

R3: King's Stand Stakes The fastest turf sprinters in Australia and America square off against Europe’s best in one of the battles of the week and much depends on how you view the showdown between Golden Pal and Nature Strip. Pinpointing the one with blowout potential is key and, for all that he’s explosive, Golden Pal must prove he can last home over a demanding track. NATURE STRIP has few worries in that regard and looks a must for Quinella slips as he bids to become the first Aussie winner at Ascot since Black Caviar a decade ago, while the improving TWILIGHT CALLS, Ascot specialist TIS MARVELLOUS, Godolphin hope MAN OF PROMISE and last year’s runner-up ARECIBO all have something to recommend them at much longer odds. Verdict: 12 as Quinella banker with 2, 10, 15 and 16