Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Stars out in force as World Pool rolls back to Goodwood

The scene at a previous Glorious Goodwood

Day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and all the elements are in place for some compelling World Pool action. Correction – most of the elements are in place as Alan King plays another game of Trueshan Roulette ahead of the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. Kyprios and Stradivarius lie in wait if racing’s latest buzzword – the dreadful evapotranspiration – doesn’t result in another defection but there is depth across the card with no small fields so let’s hope the following hints prove profitable:

R2: JRA Vintage Stakes An intriguing G2 puzzle, not least because it offers a polarising favourite in Holloway Boy. Karl Burke’s colt looked good coming from last to first to land Royal Ascot’s Chesham Stakes at 40-1 on his debut but Goodwood presents a very different test and I’m tempted to take him on with DORNOCH CASTLE, DEAR MY FRIEND and MYSTERIOUS NIGHT. The Johnston pair have looked very useful rolling from the front in the north, while Mysterious Night looks more than ready for this step up to seven. Quinella Verdict: 3 Dear My Friend

4 Dornoch Castle

9 Mysterious Night R3: World Pool Lennox Stakes

Kinross wins the Lennox Stakes

The smooth-travelling SACRED looks an obvious starting point for the Q list but this G2 often produces tight finishes and KINROSS looks a danger to all given that he beat a couple of subsequent G1 winners in this race last year and looks as good as ever for his return. LUSAIL’s consistent form against top three-year-olds makes him an obvious addition to the short list along with LANEQASH, who responded well to cheekpieces to land a Chester Listed race that has been franked a couple of times in the last few days. Quinella Verdict: 2 Kinross

3 Laneqash

7 Sacred

10 Lusail R4: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup

Trueshan

Finding one at a price is the key to any Quinella play but it’s hard to get away from the big three here. Success for Gold Cup hero Kyprios would show we have a genuine new star. A fifth win for Stradivarius would bring the house down. And a second for Trueshan would confirm Alan King’s gelding as the highest-rated stayer on the planet. Option three is the one for me if Trueshan lines up but all things considered this looks much more one for the purist rather than the punter. R6: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes Perhaps the most appealing betting race of the day with CHARTWELL HOUSE nominated as Quinella banker ahead of CELTIC CHAMPION, MISCHIEF MAGIC and SUPREME KING. Chartwell House has looked a winner waiting to happen on his first two starts, going down narrowly despite a tough trip in a warm race at Windsor last time, and he looks ready to very close for a stable in fine form. Celtic Champion also caught the eye at Windsor on his debut and is clearly well regarded judged by his entry in the G2 Gimcrack, while Mischief Magic and Supreme King have also shown more than enough to suggest they are good enough to prosper at this level. Quinella Verdict: 4 Chartwell House as banker with…

3 Celtic Champion

12 Mischief Magic

16 Supreme King R8: World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap