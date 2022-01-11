The six-year-old is a bumper winner and looked a likely victor on his hurdles debut at Newbury before blundering at the final flight and eventually finishing second.

This time there were no such errors and the bay travelled with complete ease to comfortably prevail under James Bowen at odds of 6/4.

Spencer has the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in mind for the gelding, a horse he regards as the best jumping prospect in his dual-purpose Newmarket yard.

“We’ve always thought he’d be a horse for the Ballymore,” he said.

“We’d like to run before if we could. There’s (Cheltenham Festival) Trials Day and there’s the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon, but the plan has been Cheltenham for a long time.

“He’s going to be a better horse when he jumps a fence, he just respects a fence better than a hurdle because he’s got so much ability.

“He’s a very good horse. He’s the best jumper we’ve got, we haven’t got many but he’d work with a lot of good Flat horses as well.

“He’s got a lot of natural speed, he’s stays, he’s a very good horse.

“We were gutted he got beat the first time but at the end of the day, he’s had the experience and it’s going to stand him in good stead and if we can get another run into him, that would be great.”