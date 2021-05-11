Wonderful timing for Coronation Cup hopeful at Epsom

The daughter of Le Havre is one of 18 horses remaining in contention to contest the prestigious mile and a half Group One prize on day one of The Cazoo Derby Festival (Friday 4th June) , following Tuesday’s scratchings deadline.

After tasting defeat on her first two starts last season, the Christopher Wright-owned four year old finished the season in style with back-to-back Group One victories in the Prix de Royallieu at Paris-Longchamp and the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Although Wonderful Tonight is yet to be seen in action this season, the Pulborough trainer reports his stable flagbearer to be in good shape at home.

Menuisier said: “I think the timing of the Coronation Cup is perfect in early June as she wasn’t quite ready to go to the Middleton at York this week.

“We didn’t want to put the pressure on her too much for York as the Arc is the big aim this season and she will have a sequence of runs ahead of that run in France on the first weekend in October. If we start in June with her that would be fine.

“Although the timing is right we would only really contemplate it as an option if it was really wet as I don’t think galloping downhill would necessarily be for her unless the ground was soft. You have to have entries in races like this though in case the ground is in her favour.

“She seems a stronger filly than last year and looks lovely in her coat. Her muscle definition looks great. It was fantastic and very sporting of her owner Christopher Wright to keep her in training this year as a lot of owners would have retired her at the end of last season.”