New Flat season: Arc plan for Wonderful Tonight

The four-year-old claimed a first top-level success when winning the Prix de Royallieu over 14 furlongs at last year’s Arc meeting before successfully coming back to a mile and a half to win the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Menuisier and owner Christopher Wright had considered supplementing the daughter of Le Havre for last year’s Arc before opting to stick to distaff company – but the autumn showpiece is the ultimate target for 2021.

With that in mind, Menuisier is in no hurry for a racecourse return, as he is keen to keep his stable star rolling once she does make her competitive comeback.

He said: “She’s back in training, she’s been back in about four or five weeks now, but we are just going to take our time with her.

“She’s not the kind of filly you can stop and start with. The classic French way to prepare for the Arc is to have a spring campaign, then a summer break and come back for the autumn, but once you get going with her, she really doesn’t understand the summer break.