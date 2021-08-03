Peslier picks up Wonderful Tonight Arc ride

Menuisier announced on Tuesday afternoon that four-time Arc winner Peslier will replace William Buick – who is highly likely to be required for Adayar or Hurricane Lane – on his dual Group One heroine.

The Sussex-based trainer also confirmed that “in an ideal world” he hopes his fellow Frenchman will be able to ride Wonderful Tonight in the two races he will schedule before her big date at ParisLongchamp in October.

The first of those may well be in the Yorkshire Oaks this month – although Wonderful Tonight already has several other options in France and Ireland in August and September.

Menuisier said of former French champion jockey Peslier: “I think he is one of the best in the business. He has the experience on his side, and he’s ridden the filly as a two-year-old when he won on her at Saint-Cloud.

“The plan was to keep him on last year. But I think it was a fracture of the jaw that sidelined him, so when she went to Longchamp (initially for the Prix de Thiberville last July) I had to use somebody else.

“Tony Piccone rode her – and because he rode her well, we kept the continuity. But Tony Piccone has gone to Hong Kong, and won’t be back until October – and we felt it would be better to use somebody who, first of all, won the Arc several times.

“He’s also ridden (in France) all year, and knows Longchamp like the back of his hand.”