Wolverhampton preview, tips and market movrers

Nap: Geizy Teizy (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Next Best: Utopian Lad (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Geizy Teizy benefited from a change of tactics to score at Wolverhampton last time and can repeat the trick in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Fillies' Handicap back at Dunstall Park.
Marco Botti's filly showed improved form from her previous start at Kempton to beat Bubble And Squeak by a neck, thanks to coming off the pace after being slowly away. The application of first-time cheekpieces may also have played a part.
Geizy Teizy had gone close both at Chelmsford and Newcastle before that and runs here off only a 2lb higher mark.
This course and distance suits, so another bold display is on the cards.
Utopian Lad was a close second on his first run for David Loughnane and can go one better in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap.
The three-year-old, formerly trained by Tom Dascombe, stayed on well in the final furlong to get within a neck of the winner at the line.
Sherpa Trail can make a triumphant return to the scene of his debut success in the Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes.
The Ed Walker-trained four-year-old made a belated racecourse bow over this seven furlongs only last month.
Sent off the 15/8 favourite, the Gio Ponti gelding overcame greenness to score by three-quarters of a length from Kentucky Kingdom.
Sherpa Trail can defy his penalty to take another positive step in his education.
Born To Reason is becoming a regular on this track and can strike for the third time in her last six appearances in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Selling Handicap.
Alex Dunn's six-year-old has run respectably in two races since landing a seller over the course and distance last month.
There was no bid for the Born To Sea gelding after he scrambled home that day. Dropping back to that company can see him regain winning ways.
Sporting Life tips
WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Greengage, 5.00 Xian Express, 5.30 Born To Reason, 6.00 Sherpa Trail, 6.30 Lucky Lodge, 7.00 GEIZY TEIZY (NAP), 7.30 Utopian Lad.
DOUBLE: Geizy Teizy and Utopian Lad.
Market Movers:
17.30 Decoration Of War 8/1 from 11/1
18.30 Knowing Glance 9/1 from 14/1
19.30 Lethal Shadow 10/3 from 13/2