Wolverhampton preview, tips and market movrers

Nap: Geizy Teizy (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Next Best: Utopian Lad (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Geizy Teizy benefited from a change of tactics to score at Wolverhampton last time and can repeat the trick in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Fillies' Handicap back at Dunstall Park.

Marco Botti's filly showed improved form from her previous start at Kempton to beat Bubble And Squeak by a neck, thanks to coming off the pace after being slowly away. The application of first-time cheekpieces may also have played a part.

Geizy Teizy had gone close both at Chelmsford and Newcastle before that and runs here off only a 2lb higher mark.

This course and distance suits, so another bold display is on the cards.

Utopian Lad was a close second on his first run for David Loughnane and can go one better in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap.

The three-year-old, formerly trained by Tom Dascombe, stayed on well in the final furlong to get within a neck of the winner at the line.