Our resident tipster Man On The Spot looks ahead to the quality all-weather action from Wolverhampton on Saturday.

12:55 It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Handicap Just A Spark beat Missing You when winning a maiden at Kempton though was only second to Lady Nagin earlier. Goose Rock beat Doctor Mozart a neck at Lingfield but the latter was a long way behind WRECK IT RYLEY when Grant Tuer’s charge scored at Southwell last month. Cuban Grey went close back in novice company at Southwell and is another to consider. 13:30 Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Handicap Baldomero attempted to make all when dropped down to today’s trip at Lingfield and ran well while Silky Wilkie made every yard to score at Kempton. But similar tactics could set the race up for the latter’s stablemate EXALTED ANGEL. He failed to figure in this last year but has gone close in Listed races over the winter and is also preferred to a third Karl Burke runner in Sir Robin. Soldier's Minute returns from Bahrain and is another capable of landing this at his best while Dubai Station is back on a winning mark and Ingra Tor has been gelded since last in action. 14:05 Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap Most of these are entered in the Lincoln including Notre Belle Bete, who won this trial race last year and has every chance again despite an 8lb higher mark. Outbreak narrowly beat the latter at Lingfield last time while War In Heaven has notched up a four-timer over longer trips here and Alrehb scored at Southwell in January. Eilean Dubh signed off last year early with a victory at York back in July but the progressive UNFORGOTTEN (NAP) gets the vote. The latter is fancied for the big one at Doncaster having won both starts at Lingfield since returning from a lengthy absence and the Gosdens’ Godolphin-owned charge can continue winning ways.

14:40 Spreadex Sports Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed) A dual Group 1 winner as a juvenile, Angel Bleu comes out best at the weights though failed to win last year and finished behind sixth-placed BERKSHIRE SHADOW in last summer’s St James’s Palace at Ascot. The latter also failed to get his head in front last season but has been gelded subsequently and the drop back to today’s trip will suit. Dhabab also finished behind the selection in the 2021 Dewhurst though made a winning return at Lingfield in October while Tinker Toy won this last year but this is a tougher renewal. Vadream is preferred to Dundalk winner Harry's Bar of the remainder. 15:15 talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap BERKSHIRE PHANTOM was gelded over the winter and has won both outings since. He beat a subsequent winner over track and trip on last month’s handicap debut and can defy a 3lb rise. Odin Owns You All was beaten in maiden company by the selection before winning at Southwell and makes his handicap debut along with the novice winner Golden Passport and He's A Monster. The latter returns from a lay-off as does Coco Jamboo, who won a nursery at Newmarket last autumn. 15:50 Spreadex Sports Cheltenham Festival Offers Novice Stakes JAHIDIN won with plenty in hand when upped to today’s trip at Newcastle and the third has subsequently boosted the form. Ferensby was only beaten a nose over track and trip in November but Flame Spirit hasn’t raced since last summer, though James Tate’s yard is in top form. Totnes is another returning to action while Island Native is preferred of the newcomers.