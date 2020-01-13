Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Monday January 13

Keith Hamer · Tipster
Last Updated
18:38 · January 13, 2020 · 1 min read

Keith Hamer makes Raymond Tusk his best bet at Wolverhampton this evening and he has a tip for every race.

NAP: Raymond Tusk 5.50 Wolverhampton

Raymond Tusk30
59-5OR: 113
5/6
T: R HannonJ: R Kingscote
Last RunWatch last race

Raymond Tusk can reinforce his claims for the All-Weather Championships Marathon Final with a second win on an artificial surface at Wolverhampton.

Richard Hannon's classy stayer booked his place at the big meeting on Good Friday when landing a fast-track qualifier at Newcastle last month.

With the showpiece fixture three months away, it makes sense for Raymond Tusk to take in another race and this fits the bill.

Almurr began the new year with a victory over six furlongs on this course and a repeat looks on the cards in the Betway Handicap.

It was the four-year-old gelding's first win since he moved to Phillip Makin's stable from Brian Meehan. Further success can follow now he has found his grade.

Kaser has become a regular at Dunstall Park and has already chalked up four wins. A fifth beckons for David Loughnane's five-year-old in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

His latest success came a couple of weeks ago, when he got up close home to deny First Response by a neck.

Sporting Life tips:

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Where Next Jo, 4.50 Angel Palanas, 5.20 Almurr, 5.50 RAYMOND TUSK (NAP), 6.20 Kaser, 6.50 Longsider, 7.20 Born To Reason.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

