Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Monday January 13

NAP: Raymond Tusk 5.50 Wolverhampton

Raymond Tusk can reinforce his claims for the All-Weather Championships Marathon Final with a second win on an artificial surface at Wolverhampton.

Richard Hannon's classy stayer booked his place at the big meeting on Good Friday when landing a fast-track qualifier at Newcastle last month.

With the showpiece fixture three months away, it makes sense for Raymond Tusk to take in another race and this fits the bill.

Almurr began the new year with a victory over six furlongs on this course and a repeat looks on the cards in the Betway Handicap.

It was the four-year-old gelding's first win since he moved to Phillip Makin's stable from Brian Meehan. Further success can follow now he has found his grade.

Kaser has become a regular at Dunstall Park and has already chalked up four wins. A fifth beckons for David Loughnane's five-year-old in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

His latest success came a couple of weeks ago, when he got up close home to deny First Response by a neck.

Sporting Life tips:

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Where Next Jo, 4.50 Angel Palanas, 5.20 Almurr, 5.50 RAYMOND TUSK (NAP), 6.20 Kaser, 6.50 Longsider, 7.20 Born To Reason.