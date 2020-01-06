Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Monday January 6

Racing
Check out Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer · Tipster
Last Updated
19:53 · January 06, 2020 · 2 min read

Keith Hamer makes Pivoine his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at Wolverhampton this evening.

NAP: Pivoine 7.15 Wolverhampton

3
1
Pivoinev45
69-1OR: 109
11/4
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race

Next best: Champagne Rules 6.15 Wolverhampton

6
12
Champagne Rules19
99-2OR: 70CD
16/1
T: Mrs S A WattJ: Phil Dennis
Last RunWatch last race

Pivoine can make the most of his easiest task for a while when he takes a break from a spell globetrotting to stay on home soil at Wolverhampton.

Winner of the highly-competitive John Smith's Cup at York in July, Andrew Balding's six-year-old has been on his travels with visits to Chicago, Canada and Bahrain.

It will only be 45 days since Pivoine ran in Bahrain, where he was only beaten two lengths in sixth place behind the winner, Royal Julius.

He was unable to get in a blow that day, but Dunstall Park should be more up his street and he can return to winning ways in the Betway Conditions Stakes.

The drinks can be on Champagne Rules after the #betyourway At Betway Handicap following an encouraging comeback run at Newcastle two weeks ago.

Sharon Watt's nine-year-old was third to Vive La Difference on his first start since the end of July.

Race fitness told in the closing stages, but it was still a fine effort and he can go two places better with that run under his belt.

Stepping back up to seven furlongs and at a track where he she has been successful twice can see Fantastic Flyer get her head back in front in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies' Handicap.

Dean Ivory's five-year-old has not fared at all badly over six furlongs for her last three races, and the extra furlong on this course really suits her - as she showed with two victories in the summer.

Mansfield has been knocking on the door three times on this track since returning from a 52-day beak.

The seven-year-old, trained by Stella Barclay, can have his day in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

The Exceed And Excel gelding was a beaten favourite last time when sixth of 11 to Dubai Elegance after being slowly away. Granted a better start, losses can be recouped.

Sporting Life tips:

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Waitaki, 4.45 Bescaby, 5.15 Shine On Brendan, 5.45 Mansfield, 6.15 Champagne Rules, 6.45 Sparkling Or Still, 7.15 PIVOINE (NAP), 7.45 Fantastic Flyer.

DOUBLE: Pivoine and Champagne Rules.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

