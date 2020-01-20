Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Monday January 20

Nick Robson selections

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Eglish, 4.55 Lethal Talent, 5.25 Rideson, 5.55 Toro Dorado, 6.25 Matewan, 6.55 Enmeshing, 7.25 Critical Thinking

Lethal Talent returns to the scene of her best performance to date in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Jonathan Portman's filly bolted up over seven furlongs there in October - a performance the handicapper did not take kindly to, raising her 11lb.

A fair effort in defeat at Kempton saw the assessor drop her 1lb and running back at Dunstall Park can see her regain winning ways.

Matewan can end a dose of seconditis by getting his head in front in the Betway Handicap.

Since winning at Ripon in August, Ian Williams' charge has gone close once on this track, when he was pipped on the line, as well as twice at Lingfield.

The five-year-old has every chance in the same grade.