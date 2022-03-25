The five-year-old did nothing but improve over in the UK last summer and signed off with an impressive victory in the Listed Godolphin Stakes at Newmarket in September. And he's built on that since, finishing a head behind Hukum on reappearance in the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold over course and distance on Super Saturday.

Without A Fight's co-trainer is hopeful that he can build on that in his first crack at a top level race at the weekend, having thrilled his connections with his work on the track since.

He said: "Without A Fight goes in the Sheema Classic, which is a Championship race with some of the best mile and a half horses in the world, so it's obviously going to be tough.

"He's been extremely well since his run on Super Saturday and he's trained absolutely fantastic in the run up to this race. I'm hopeful of a big run for him, but obviously it is going to be tough with the horses he's up against.

"He's an improving five-year-old and if he can build on last time out I'm sure he can go well - so I'm very hopeful."

While Crisford was positive about the condition of stablemate Algiers, he revealed that Finest Sound would be a non-runner at the weekend.

He said: "Unfortunately Finest Sound is a non-runner in the Dubai Turf, but Algiers is in good form. He has got a terrible draw in stall 15 of 16 so it's going to be very hard to overcome that, but he's in excellent shape going into the race and has been training really well. He'll need all the luck in the world, but he's in top form."

