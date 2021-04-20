Epsom latest: Wirko remains unbeaten as Uncle Bryn beaten

All eyes were on John Gosden's Uncle Byrn beforehand following his two facile victories on the all-weather back in the autumn, but he was run out of things late on as firstly Technique, and then Wirko, proved too strong inside the final 100 yards.

It was Pythagoras who cut out the early running, setting sensible early fractions, as Frankie Dettori was happy to take a lead aboard Uncle Bryn with Wirko in his slipstream and the filly, Technique, further back in the rear.

When Dettori made his move approaching the turn for home, sweeping into contention on the outside, he was quickly joined by Technique who produced a nice change of gear to inch into a narrow lead before the pair locked horns with two furlongs to run.

It was Technique who always getting the better of the argument, but just as she appeared to have the race in safe keeping, Wirko — who had initially been caught flat-flooted when the pace quickened — stayed-on strongly on the run to the line.

With Technique beginning to wilt, the son of Kingman produced a telling late thrust that saw him claim the lead in the shadows of the post and prevail by a head.

Reaction

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I felt that every horse in the field today had similar credentials and as it’s turned out, the first three home were the least experienced in the field.

“Our horse had wintered well and we felt 10 furlongs was going to suit him.

“He has a great staying pedigree on the dam’s side, so he ticks a few nice boxes (for the Derby).

“He was one of the horses we hadn’t entered for the Derby, so we thought that he could go and earn his stripes into the race today.

“He’s in the Derby now and we’ll try to get one more run into him to give him some more experience.

“Whether he goes to Chester or Lingfield, we’ll see just have to see – we’ll see how the horse comes out of the race and take it from there.

“As you know, experience is invaluable going to Epsom, especially in the Derby”