York Thursday review: Winter Power reigns in style on the Knavesmire

Get all the news from York on day two of the Dante Festival as Copper Knight and Winter Power gave trainer Tim Easterby a double.

Double delight for Easterby WINTER POWER was a dominant winner of the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes – completing a double on the card for trainer Tim Easterby. The 5/1 chance led from the stalls, surging clear of the field almost instantly and never seeing any of her rivals to cross the line unchallenged under Silvestre De Sousa. Runner up Atalis Bay was the only horse to get anywhere near the winner but was still three lengths adrift at the line, with Dexter Belle a further five lengths away in third. Winter Power was cut to 10/1 from 20s for the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot by Betfair. Reaction “She’s just a natural. She’s always been able to gallop, it just took us a while to get it together, but she’s so relaxed now,” said Easterby. “She’s a good size – she’s grown and done well. She was quite backward in her coat until about two weeks ago and she’s blossomed. “She’s goes on firm ground and goes on soft ground – she’s just a pro. You get good horses like that once in a while. “She hasn’t had a lot of galloping, but she doesn’t blow. Pipalong was the same – they don’t blow those good horses. “She’s as good as we’ve had for a long time, I’d have thought. She definitely goes for the King’s Stand – that has been the plan all along.” De Sousa said: “We went down very steady – but we came back very fast. “She’s got tons of speed – and whatever Tim’s done with this horse, she was entitled to do that today. She’s still learning, perhaps she’s just learning to race now at three. I hope she can go faster. “My target is to win a Group race on her. That’s what I have in my mind, and I’m sure she'll do it." 15:40 York | Full result and free video replay 1 7 Winter Power (IRE) 5/1

2 2 Atalis Bay 13/2

3 8 Dexter Belle (IRE) 11/2 Winning Trainer: T D Easterby | Winning Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Queen reigns in the Middleton Sir Michael Stoute won his seventh Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes at York on Thursday as QUEEN POWER put her rivals to the sword under Silvestre De Sousa. The five-year-old had a fitness edge on her main market rivals, with three of the five-strong field having their seasonal debuts in the race, and the winner came into this on the back of a head second to Lady Bowthorpe in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket. She did Lady Bowthorpe's Lockinge claims no harm here, travelling well on the inside throughout under de Sousa who asked her to go and win her race ahead of the final furlong. Chamade had looked a persistent rival halfway down the home straight, but Queen Power sprinted away from her when really asked and she sealed Group 2 glory by eight lengths. Both Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power went 14/1 from 33s about the winner for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Queen Power wins the Middleton

Reaction Assistant trainer James Savage said: “We thought she was going to be a really nice filly two years ago. “Today everything went right for her, she relaxed and got into a lovely rhythm early doors which meant everything went very smooth. “She’s always threatened to do something like that and it’s great to see her do it. “She’s a Group Two winner now regardless, so we’ll try to improve on that. She’s going to make a fantastic broodmare so that is in the back of our minds, but we’ll try to improve on this.” De Sousa said: “A combination of the ground and the pace of the race all contributed. She travelled nicely and I never felt in danger, she settled really well. When I asked her she put the race to bed very quickly. “I think 10 furlongs is her trip, but that’s up to Sir Michael over where she runs.” Ralph Beckett, who trained Queen Power to win a Newmarket maiden as a two-year-old, said of the runner-up: “She ran a really sound race. “As ever, while it’s lovely ground, it’s a shade on the quick side for her – she’s better with the mud flying. “I’m very pleased with her and ground will dictate our plans going forward.” Roger Varian was pleased with the performance of third-placed Cabaletta. He said: “She ran a nice race and looks like she’s crying out to go back up in trip. “I thought for her seasonal debut it was a nice run. She was little bit fizzy and a little bit gassy in the preliminaries and she’ll be better for the run. “She galloped all the way to the line, it was just that when they quickened she didn’t have the tactical speed to go with them. “She stayed on and and hopefully when she goes back up in trip she’ll be finding the winner’s enclosure again. “She’ll have various options, including the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.”

Kynren strikes in the Hambleton KYNREN came with a flourishing late effort down the centre of the track to deny Brunch in a storming renewal of the Matchbook Betting Podcast Hambleton Handicap. David Barron's seven-year-old is as consistent as you like but four wins from 26 career starts before today tells you he's a hard horse to catch right - but today was his day. The well-backed Brunch looked to have the race in the bag as he made his effort on the far side, but Kynren challenged a fair distance away from him which could've been crucial as the runner-up had nothing to race with. A neck separated the pair at the line and they were one and a half lengths clear of the third home, Hartswood. Mostawaa was fourth, with What's The Story fifth.

Kynren in winning action at York

Reaction Winning jockey Connor Beasley said: “The boss and the team have got him in good order there, he ran a mighty race round Chester only last week. “Obviously it’s easy, slower ground today and that played to his strengths – he did the job really well. “I just got a bit checked there at the two and half (furlong) pole, but once I got him back in a rhythm and back on an even keel, he went and did the job nicely.”

Copper comes good for Easterby

Copper Knight wins again at York

COPPER KNIGHT recorded his fifth success at his beloved York in the opening Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap on day two of the Dante Festival. The seven-year-old had dropped 17lb in the weights since the start of last season but showed signs of a revival at Chester last week and duly went in back running on the Knavesmire. His trademark early speed was on show as he broke well from stall nine, but was challenged on the outside by Jawwaal as they approached the final furlong. Tim Easterby's horse battled hard to maintain his advantage, though, and the line came in time for him to deny the late thrust of Mulzim who had to settle for second. The well-backed Mondammej was a little unlucky in the run in third. Reaction Easterby said: “He’s a star, last year he just lost his way a bit. “He ran great first time out (second at Newmarket), but went up a fair bit and that snookered him. “He got himself re-handicapped really and he ran well at Chester last week. “He likes it here. We might look at the Dash at Epsom.” He added: “When he first came he was a bit stressy and took a bit of settling down, but he’s just one of those horses that is easier to train now.”

Rest of the action LUSAIL made a winning debut for Richard Hannon in the Constant Security ebfstallions.com Maiden Stakes. The Al Shaqab Racing-owned colt was a largely unconsidered 28/1 shot in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, but displayed a willing attitude to get the better of Mattice by three-quarters of a length, with 5-2 favourite Albahr best of the rest in third. Hannon, whose chief hope Secret Strength (4/1) finished fourth, said: “The winner is a nice colt and will improve massively for that. “He’s only galloped twice and is not there in his coat yet. We’ll take things quietly, but if he’s good enough to go to Ascot he’ll go. “I can’t work out the fourth horse – I’m certain there’s a good horse in there somewhere. He’s not finishing his races and I don’t know why."

Lusail (left) gets on top at York