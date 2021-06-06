Sporting Life
Silvestre De Sousa riding Winter Power to victory at York
Winter Power ready for King’s Stand surge

By Sporting Life
16:24 · SUN June 06, 2021

Tim Easterby reports Winter Power in fine shape for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot following her impressive victory at York last month.

The three-year-old filly staked a big claim for sprint honours when running away with the Listed Westow Stakes on the Knavesmire.

She was carrying on where she left off last year, having ended a busy juvenile campaign with a convincing victory in the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

Easterby said: “She’s in great order, she couldn’t be better.

“She was impressive at York, and she’s impressive all the time.”

The Great Habton trainer also expects Art Power to be at fever pitch for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after he too made his seasonal reappearance at York’s May meeting.

The four-year-old burst on the scene when scoring at Royal Ascot last summer, before going on to win at Group Three level and running creditably in three Group Ones.

The Dark Angel colt blew away the cobwebs when sixth to Starman in the Duke of York Stakes.

“He’s in great form. His race at York has put him right,” said Easterby.

Lampang also booked his place at the Royal meeting when ending a 21-month losing spell at Hamilton on Thursday.

“It was good to see him come back to form. He’s a good horse,” said Easterby.

“He’s in the Wokingham, and there’s the seven-furlong race (Buckingham Palace), but I’d think he’d have to go for the Wokingham.

“He’d have a very good chance. The stiff six furlongs will suit him.”

