Winter Power plans still to be finalised following Nunthorpe victory

Tim Easterby’s speedster led her rivals a merry dance at York last week to complete her tremendous progression over the last 12 months.

Her first victory came in a Redcar nursery off a mark of 76 last July, and while she ended her busy juvenile campaign with a victory in the Cornwallis Stakes, she still appeared to have plenty of ground to make up on the best sprinters.

Two victories on the Knavesmire sandwiched a creditable run in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot before her Nunthorpe blitz, and two Group Ones remain in Europe for the five-furlong specialist.