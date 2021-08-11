Winter Power-ed up for Nunthorpe at York Ebor Festival

The three-year-old sprinter goes for Group One glory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, having already shown a liking for the Knavesmire.

Winter Power is third-favourite at 6/1 with some bookmakers for the five-furlong dash, after victories in the British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes and the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes this season.

“She is proven over the five furlongs and that’s why she’s going. It’s been the aim all year. She is in great form,” said Easterby.

“This (meeting) is our goal for every horse that we have, really. Everybody up here that owns horses in the north wants to go to York’s August meeting. It’s like the southern lads going to Goodwood or the Newmarket July meeting.”