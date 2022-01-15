There are 103 entries across the seven races for day one of the inaugural Winter Million at Lingfield Park on Friday.

Headlining the card is the £100,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (3.35pm) over two miles, in which the 21 entries include last season’s G1 Tolworth Hurdle victor Metier from the stable of Harry Fry. Metier failed to fire on his comeback at Sandown Park on December 4 but shaped much better to finish fourth behind Tritonic in a valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot two weeks later. Fry, who also plans to run exciting mare Love Envoi at the meeting, said: “The Sovereign Handicap Hurdle is the plan for Metier.

“It was nice to see him bounce back in the big handicap hurdle at Ascot before Christmas and this race has been very much on the radar since then. “Everything about the race should suit him well and we are looking forward to seeing him back on his favoured heavy ground. “Love Envoi has an entry in the Winter Million Mares' Novices' Hurdle and will also be entered in the Winter Million Novices' Handicap Hurdle on the Sunday. “She relishes testing ground and has done everything right so far, winning a bumper in Ireland and two hurdle races for us, and we would be hopeful that she can continue on an upward curve. “The prize money across the Winter Million weekend is very good and we are delighted to be targeting horses at it. Hopefully, we can win some!” Other high-profile contenders for the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle include likely top-weight Hunters Call, who was third in the G2 International Hurdle at Cheltenham last time out, and Garry Clermont, who finished one place ahead of Metier at Ascot.