Windsor Saturday preview: Alex Hammond thoughts

Our pundit looks ahead to Saturday's card at Windsor where not for the first time all eyes are on Hollie Doyle.

I’ve been clocking up the motorway miles recently with trips to Newcastle, Doncaster, Lingfield and Ripon to name a few of the wonderful racecourses I’ve been lucky enough to visit all in the name of “work” this summer. My trusty (trusty not rusty) truck has been doing a sterling job but it will barely have warmed-up this weekend with a just a short jaunt down the M4 to Windsor on Saturday for a competitive Bank Holiday weekend card. If you cast your mind back 12 months to this meeting in 2020, when crowds on racecourses were a distant memory, there was an extraordinary day’s racing which saw Hollie Doyle ride a fabulous five timer at the Thameside venue, but sadly behind closed doors.

She made history that day by becoming the first female jockey in the UK to ride five winners on a card and she has recently emulated that by pulling off the same feat at Kempton in March. Well, Hollie is back with six rides on Saturday, and all have claims of winning; Could history repeat itself and could there be another banker Hollie-day? One of the horses she was successful on last year was Extra Elusive in the Winter Hill Stakes and the horse turns up once again but this time will contest the listed August Stakes over a slightly longer trip.

Trainer Roger Charlton has also reached for the cheekpieces for the first time after a couple of below-par performances. He falls short at the highest level but he’s smart and a drop back into listed company might help him. I’m concerned that a combination of a longer distance and headgear might make him even more keen though, so reluctantly will look elsewhere. Teona is one of the protagonists and has her first outing since finishing down the field in the Cazoo Oaks. Six years her senior, Desert Encounter is back for more after winning this in 2018 and finishing third last year. He won the Winter Hill in the year in between, so goes well here when things drop in his favour.

Domino Darling is a horse that intrigues me and her trainer William Haggas is in top form. She ran her best race to date when edged out by a nose in a listed race at York last time out against her own sex. Fox Tal is talented but frustrating and hasn’t won for almost two years. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he did pop up though for a trainer who is going great guns this season in Andrew Balding. Another three-year-old, Naamoos, takes a big step up in trip but there is stamina in his pedigree so it may prove to be a prudent move. It’s devilishly difficult, but I’m just siding with Domino Darling. The Group 3 Sytner BMW Sunningdale & Maidenhead Winter Hill Stakes is Windsor’s feature and Hollie sits this one out. Only four horses line up but any one of the quartet could win it. Now, let me ask you a question. Do you believe in love at first sight? Well, I had my head turned at Doncaster back in March 2019. I fell head over heels for Bangkok, and whilst I’ve had the odd wobble along the way, my love runs deep for this handsome individual. It turns out I’m a bit fickle though, because the horse that finished second to him on Town Moor that spring day also caught my eye! That was a certain Telecaster and he didn’t work out too badly, did he? Back to Bangkok though and it’s a relief to see him fulfilling the promise he showed in winning that maiden at Doncaster. He hasn’t done badly since then, but you just feel he has never quite achieved what was expected of him. Small fields seem to suit him and the booking of the excellent David Probert is a positive move. He was in the saddle when Bangkok won that Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes last time out and I hope they can back that win up here.

