Dream Of Dreams dashes clear at Windsor
Windsor - Monday meeting abandoned

Monday racing news: Windsor abandoned

By Sporting Life
09:24 · MON June 21, 2021

Monday’s meeting at Windsor has been called off following an 8am inspection.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reports over 60 millimetres of rain to have fallen at the track in recent days and with further rain forecast, the track will not be fit for action.

She said: “I’ve had 63mm of rain since Wednesday, with 54.5mm of that coming in one hit on Friday. The track managed to stay raceable over the weekend, but it’s raining this morning and is due to continue over the rest of the day and the track simply cannot take it.

“We’ve got three days of racing over the weekend, so hopefully we will be ready for that.”

