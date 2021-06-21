Monday racing news: Windsor abandoned

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reports over 60 millimetres of rain to have fallen at the track in recent days and with further rain forecast, the track will not be fit for action.

She said: “I’ve had 63mm of rain since Wednesday, with 54.5mm of that coming in one hit on Friday. The track managed to stay raceable over the weekend, but it’s raining this morning and is due to continue over the rest of the day and the track simply cannot take it.

“We’ve got three days of racing over the weekend, so hopefully we will be ready for that.”