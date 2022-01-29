Windsor Avenue was revitalised by first-time blinkers and provided Sean Quinlan with back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

For trainer Brian Ellison it was the highlight of a 72 hours where his string have well and truly bounced back to form ,following a double at Wetherby on Thursday and Cormier scoring down at Cheltenham. Always highly thought of by Ellison, Windsor Avenue was in danger of never living up to his potential, only for blinkers to have had a revitalising effect. Nevertheless, having been pulled up last time out he was sent off a 40/1 chance in a highly-competitive field – but the Town Moor feature had a sombre note to it as it emerged Sue Smith’s Midnight Shadow had suffered a fatal injury. The Paddy Power Gold Cup winner, the best horse in Smith’s North Yorkshire stable, made a mistake at the first fence down the back straight and was quickly dismounted by Ryan Mania. Windsor Avenue was always to the fore under Quinlan – whose success on Takingrisks 12 months ago also came at 40/1 – but he looked a busted flush when Kerry Lee’s Storm Control went by before the last. However, Windsor Avenue got a second wind and went away to score by three and a quarter lengths. Cap Du Nord was third for the second year running.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!