Ocean Wind
Ocean Wind - takes on star stayers at Goodwood

Goodwood Cup: Ocean Wind heading for big clash

By Keith Hamer
14:12 · SUN June 27, 2021

Ocean Wind is set to take on top stayers Stradivarius and Subjectivist in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

The five-year-old has pleased trainer Roger Teal after being freshened up since the Henry II Stakes at Sandown.

Ocean Wind disappointed connections there a month ago as a distant third to Lismore, despite starting as odds-on favourite, and he has been given plenty of time to recover.

The Teofilo entire had shown his ability on his previous start when beaten only a length by Stradivarius in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

It had been the plan to go for the Gold Cup – and although his poor Sandown effort put paid to that, Teal reports Ocean Wind back in fine shape at home.

The Lambourn trainer said: “He’s good – he’s going to go to Goodwood. We’ve jut freshened him up after a hard race at Sandown. That (soft) ground just caught him out that day. We missed Ascot, because there was no point going there on the back of that. We’re going to keep him nice and fresh and go to Goodwood.”

Teal knows it will be a tough assignment taking on Stradivarius, winner of the Goodwood Cup for the last four years, and Gold Cup winner Subjectivist – but he is ready to let Ocean Wind take his chance.

“You can’t leave them in their stables – he’s got there on merit,” he said. “You can’t hide – you’ve got to take them on and take your medicine.” Fair play to Subjectivist – I know Stradivarius got into a bit of bother, but I’m not sure he’d have beaten him anyway. The (Mark) Johnston horse was very impressive.”

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

