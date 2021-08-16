A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Wincanton where Paul Nicholls was among the winners.

Cobden at the double Paul Nicholls hinted the Grade Two Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick in January could be next for Rainyday Woman following her seven and a half length victory in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Novices’ Hurdle at Wincanton on Tuesday. Nicholls said of the 1/2 winner: “She is a big strong filly that is improving all the time. I was a bit worried about running her quick as it was only 12 days after her last win her but I thought it was a winnable race. “If she had jumped better at Ludlow she would have probably won that day. That first run was the making of her. She jumped well the first day and now she is fantastic. “I think a flat track suits her. There is a Listed race later this month at Taunton which we won with Posh Trish. That is an option. We could look at running her against the geldings in the Warwick race who she would get seven pounds off. She is a good mare.”

Victory for Rainyday Woman was the first in a 10.25/1 double for jockey Harry Cobden, who later steered the Jack Barber-trained Electric Annie (13-2) to victory by 12 lengths in the Follow @mansionbet On Twitter Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f). Company strokes for Hobbs And while Philip Hobbs prepares to give stable star Thyme Hill his first start in Britain this season at the weekend, the trainer appears to have another promising type on his hands in Earth Company, who secured the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle (2m). Speaking after the 5/2 chance prevailed by a length, Hobbs said: “He is a little bit keen early on but that is through greenness. It would definitely be an advantage (running in a bigger field with more pace on) I would have thought. He has got loads of speed so I would have no thoughts of going further as he travels very well.

Ninety per cent of it is what we see here and not at home and what we have seen so far is very good.” Thyme Hill will look to put a disappointing return behind him in the Grade One Grand Prix d’Automne at Auteuil at the same level by attempting to go one better than 12 months ago in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.