Wincanton tips: Best value bets and preview for Saturday January 6

There's ITV racing from Wincanton and Newcastle this Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has a couple of horses to consider at the former track.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus, before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App one hour later.

, before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App one hour later. Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 127pts in profit.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, January 6 1pt win Angel’s Dream in 2.05 Wincanton at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Iconic Muddle in 2.40 Wincanton at 7/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Moore the merrier A depleted programme by anyone’s standards following the abandonment of Sandown but the show goes on at Newcastle and Wincanton this weekend and although the low-grade fare in the north east makes zero appeal, I quite like the look of both of Gary Moore’s horses heading to Somerset. The in-form Moore, 1-3 at Wincanton so far this season, only has three runners in Britain on Saturday and the well-treated Cephalus is thoroughly entitled to win again as he lines up in the 0-65 mile handicap at Southwell, though it’s the yard’s two jumpers who offer a little more in the way of value. First up, ANGEL’S DREAM in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Hurdle.

He’s probably not met initial expectations after being bought following his 10-length bumper win in France in October 2022, but he did run in some nice novice events last spring, including one at Huntingdon where he was third best behind Brentford Hope and recent Cheltenham winner Impose Toi, and he didn’t have to improve on that form to win a Plumpton maiden in May. That was not a strong race but the runner-up is now rated 110 which provides some context. This season has been tough going seemingly and he ran like he needed it first time back at Kempton before Aidan Weaver rode him a lot more prominently in a competitive novices’ handicap around this course - a tactic that didn’t work out at all as he was beaten and back-pedalling by the third-last flight. A return to the more patient approach appeared to help when Angel’s Dream showed more of last season’s sparkle in fourth back at Plumpton last month and, after the three outings this term, he’s come down a total of 5lb to a mark of 95 which should finally see him in business as a handicapper. We know soft ground isn’t an issue for this horse and I’ll have a small win-only dart on stablemate ICONIC MUDDLE in the Virgin Bet Bets Odds Daily Handicap Chase too.