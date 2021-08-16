A review of the action from Wincanton on Thursday as the in-form Colin Tizzard team struck gold with a 103/1 double.

Colin Tizzard gave his mum an early Christmas present after Butterwick Brook secured the opening leg of a 103/1 double at Wincanton for the trainer in the feature All Sport Insurance For Sports Professionals Silver Buck Handicap Chase. The six year old made it ninth time lucky over fences to give Tizzard a third successive victory in the 3m 1f having saddled Darlac to glory in the race 12 months ago and Copperhead to victory in the 2019 renewal. Looking booked for second over the last the 3/1 chance, who is named after a brook in the Blackmor Vale in Dorset, rallied gamely before prevailing by a length to form the opening leg of a brace for winning rider Brendan Powell. Tizzard said: “He is owned by the Butterwick Syndicate which includes my uncle Edward and my mum Marjorie, who has just rung me up. “He stayed on well as I thought he was beaten after the last. We’ve never had too much joy after running horses back after a fortnight but it was pretty good ground and this looked a good opportunity. “It looked as though he stayed really well. Those National type races we will look at. There is one back here later on and one at Plumpton. I think he will be that type of horse.”

It promises to be a big weekend for Tizzard who believes 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River has a ‘major chance’ on his return in the Unibet Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday. The evergreen 11 year old made a triumphant return in the Grade Two contest in 2019 before finishing third on his comeback in the race last year. Tizzard added: “If you take his last two runs, when he was fourth in the Gold Cup and that race he won at Sandown (the Cotswold Chase, which was rearranged having been abandoned at Cheltenham), I think he is nearly as good as ever. “On our gallops you would say he is better this year than he was last year. It is not an easy race but he has won it and come third in. I think he has a major chance.” Tizzard will also be in pursuit of big-race success at Sandown Park on the same afternoon with War Lord who will bid to maintain his unbeaten record on his Grade One debut in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase. The trainer said: “He has done nothing wrong at all so far. He looked quite good up at Carlisle last time where he just got to the front a bit quick. He is a good prospect and could be anything still. He has had a good prep but we will find out more on Saturday.” Owner Sax Purdie had more than one reason to celebrate the victory of The Widdow Maker, who completed the 103/1 double for Tizzard and Powell when scoring by five and a half lengths in the Dorset Blue Vinny Cheese Handicap Hurdle (FREE replay below in full). Purdie said of the 25/1 winner: “There was a lovely rodeo bull in the 1970s called The Widow Maker and I always wanted to call one that but my wife wouldn’t let me as she said we would never get a jockey point-to-pointing. “He was never the easiest to break in, hence the name. I backed him heavily at 33/1 and I couldn’t believe it as I thought he should have been 5/1 or 6/1. “The family stays four miles and his brother won the Devon National. His next race was going to be over fences but we will have to see now.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!