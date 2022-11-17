It may be some way in the distance, but Paul Nicholls has admitted that he has got his eye on next season’s Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase for the in-form Don Alvaro (11/10 Favourite), who completed a course and distance double in some style at Wincanton on Thursday afternoon.

The six year old has been something of a slow burner for Nicholls and his Ditcheat team, though he arrived for the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase over two and a half miles on the back of a 15-length success on Badger Beers Day in the colours of primary sponsors Mark and Tess Woodhouse.

The Woodhouse Family has been involved in three winners of their blue riband race in the West Country and Nicholls revealed after Don Alvaro’s comfortable eight-length victory – which saw him defy a 12lbs rise in the weights – has certainly put him into the picture for next year’s Wincanton showpiece.

The 13-times champion Jump trainer said: “To be honest he’s astounded me with how much he’s improved.

“He was fairly ordinary in bumpers and last year we managed to win one over hurdles at Taunton with him, but he’s jumped and travelled so well there. He jumps well but I think it’s just a case of time - some horses take time to come together.

“He wasn’t quite ready on his return at Newton Abbot but on the last day here he surprised me as I didn’t see it coming and he won really well. The partnership for this horse includes Mark and Tessa Woodhouse, so we’ll progress along quietly and they’d love to have him running here at the big meeting.

“He ran in Mark and Tessa’s colours when he won here on Badger Ales day and it was fantastic for him to do that as they’re sponsors for that and I wouldn’t be surprised if he turns up in the big race in those colours as well – as they’ve been very lucky at that meeting and they’d love to have a runner in the race.

“I think the main question will be whether he stays but I think on fast ground we’ll have a chance.”