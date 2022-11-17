Nick Seddon rounds up the action from Wincanton on Thursday as Paul Nicholls struck again at the track with a future Badger Beers hopeful.
It may be some way in the distance, but Paul Nicholls has admitted that he has got his eye on next season’s Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase for the in-form Don Alvaro (11/10 Favourite), who completed a course and distance double in some style at Wincanton on Thursday afternoon.
The six year old has been something of a slow burner for Nicholls and his Ditcheat team, though he arrived for the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase over two and a half miles on the back of a 15-length success on Badger Beers Day in the colours of primary sponsors Mark and Tess Woodhouse.
The Woodhouse Family has been involved in three winners of their blue riband race in the West Country and Nicholls revealed after Don Alvaro’s comfortable eight-length victory – which saw him defy a 12lbs rise in the weights – has certainly put him into the picture for next year’s Wincanton showpiece.
The 13-times champion Jump trainer said: “To be honest he’s astounded me with how much he’s improved.
“He was fairly ordinary in bumpers and last year we managed to win one over hurdles at Taunton with him, but he’s jumped and travelled so well there. He jumps well but I think it’s just a case of time - some horses take time to come together.
“He wasn’t quite ready on his return at Newton Abbot but on the last day here he surprised me as I didn’t see it coming and he won really well. The partnership for this horse includes Mark and Tessa Woodhouse, so we’ll progress along quietly and they’d love to have him running here at the big meeting.
“He ran in Mark and Tessa’s colours when he won here on Badger Ales day and it was fantastic for him to do that as they’re sponsors for that and I wouldn’t be surprised if he turns up in the big race in those colours as well – as they’ve been very lucky at that meeting and they’d love to have a runner in the race.
“I think the main question will be whether he stays but I think on fast ground we’ll have a chance.”
Meanwhile, it proved to be another productive day for the in-form Jamie Snowden team, who enjoyed a near 7/1 double on the card courtesy of Cornicello (11/10 Favourite) in the opening race and Ebonello (11/4), who made a winning start over timber in the Watch On Racing TV Mares' Maiden Hurdle over just short of two miles.
Snowden enjoyed a day to remember when winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Ga Law at Cheltenham last weekend and after watching Ebonello battle to a game victory, he admitted that there were a few sore heads in the yard on Sunday morning.
He said: “She was a bit novicey at some of her hurdles there and perhaps a bit big. She was coming with a run at the last and then got checked a little bit and then got going again, but she’ll stay further in time and for a start that was lovely.
“She’s a feisty filly and takes a bit of handling at home, but she’s got a lot of ability in her pedigree. She’s out of a nice mare and she’s a lovely mare for us to have and she runs for the Ebony Horse Club syndicate, which supports a wonderful cause. The charity supports underprivileged children in Brixton in learning to ride and lots of people have got behind it, so it’s a lovely story.
“We’ll see what handicap mark we get with her, but we’ll probably look to up her in trip as the season progresses. Something like the Mares’ Final at Sandown later in the season might be a nice target for us to aim for.
“They’re two nice young horses with great hearts so it’s nice moving forward. The secret since the Paddy Power has been not to drink too much champagne, as we drank a lot that night!”
