Sceau Royal won a third Unibet Elite Hurdle in superb style for Alan King and Daryl Jacob at Wincanton on Saturday.
With Goshen a non-runner Sceau Royal was sent off the 4/5 favourite and he stamped his class on the contest late in proceedings after travelling onto the last half mile strongly.
A fluent leap at the last ensured the victory and he strolled to a five-and-a-half length veridtc over Teqany with Belfast Banter a further eight lengths in arrears in third.
King said: “It’s been a terrific day. He’s just a bloody superstar. He’s nine, but his work at home is as good as he’s ever been and he’s backing it up on the track.
“I don’t know what the time was like, Daryl said he was flat out over the first half mile and they couldn’t have gone any quicker, I think they’ve gone a proper gallop.
“He does get the trip extremely well. I’ve been saying for a while I want to go two and a half with him – I don’t think I will do that but his last furlong is his strongest.
“He’ll get an entry in the Fighting Fifth and the International and then there’s the option of going over fences – but only left-handed over fences, he does tend to go a little left at an obstacle.”
Equally delighted with the display was winning rider Daryl Jacob, who described Sceau Royal as “small with a massive heart.”
He said: “He is a super little horse. Him, Top Notch and Bristol de Mai have been with me from day one. This lad is very cool. He is small but he has a massive heart.
“It was quick ground out there today and they went a solid gallop. I probably got there sooner than I wanted to but he took me there.
“I knew when he got there he would take me all the way to the line as he is very genuine.
“On quick ground over a sharp track that was a good effort. He has been a wonderful horse for myself, Alan, Simon, Isaac and Anthony.
“Every year he keeps producing the goods.”
Jordan Nailor enjoyed his first winner since returning from a short spell on the side lines when steering Rocco to a surprise success in the 60th Badger Beer Handicap Chase.
Last season was one to savour for Nailor, who recorded a personal best total of 29 winners along with tasting Grade Three glory on Beauport in the European Breeders Fund ‘National Hunt’ Novices Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown Park.
Racing up with the pace throughout the three mile one Listed prize the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight year old defied his 40/1 price tag when proving two and a quarter lengths too strong for Potterman.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Nailor said: “I had a nice winner over hurdles last season but to come back early in the season and have another big winner means a lot.
“I’ve ridden in the race a few times and the thing I’ve learnt is you have to go quick early to get a nice position otherwise you get shuffled back but he got the position we wanted and he jumped fantastic which really helped.
“I’ve ridden him on the track a few times and I went close on him at Southwell but that is my first win on him.
“He had a light enough weight on his back, 10st 7lbs, and the ground was good which is what he wants. It’s a good jumping test around here and he jumps brilliantly so everything panned out brilliantly.
“Sam (Twiston-Davies) was at Aintree today so they were good enough to give me the ride and I can’t be happier.
“The Grade Three was my first big winner so that meant a lot but this is a race I’ve ridden in a few times and I thought I’d love to win that and I have now so there are no complaints.
“He is a bit in and out but when he performs like that he is a nice horse. This is my first winner since dislocating my thumb in September so it is good to get a winner like this.
“I don’t really do ambitions but the plan will be to just keep tipping away.”
Barbury Castle Stables handler King was pleased with the performance of Potterman, who will now head to the Grade Three Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, ground permitting.
King said: “He came back in so late in and I didn’t think I would get a run into him. I thought he would get tired turning in.
“He does come to hand quick but he hasn’t done nearly the amount of work you would nearly expect.
“The Ladbrokes Trophy is ground dependant but we have three weeks so it should be ideal.”