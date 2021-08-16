Sporting Life
Sceau Royal wins a third Elite Hurdle
Sceau Royal wins a third Elite Hurdle

Wincanton feature races review | Sceau Royal good in third Elite win

By Sporting Life
16:19 · SAT November 06, 2021

Sceau Royal won a third Unibet Elite Hurdle in superb style for Alan King and Daryl Jacob at Wincanton on Saturday.

With Goshen a non-runner Sceau Royal was sent off the 4/5 favourite and he stamped his class on the contest late in proceedings after travelling onto the last half mile strongly.

A fluent leap at the last ensured the victory and he strolled to a five-and-a-half length veridtc over Teqany with Belfast Banter a further eight lengths in arrears in third.

King said: “It’s been a terrific day. He’s just a bloody superstar. He’s nine, but his work at home is as good as he’s ever been and he’s backing it up on the track.

“I don’t know what the time was like, Daryl said he was flat out over the first half mile and they couldn’t have gone any quicker, I think they’ve gone a proper gallop.

“He does get the trip extremely well. I’ve been saying for a while I want to go two and a half with him – I don’t think I will do that but his last furlong is his strongest.

“He’ll get an entry in the Fighting Fifth and the International and then there’s the option of going over fences – but only left-handed over fences, he does tend to go a little left at an obstacle.”

Captain Tom Cat in action at Wincanton
Click here for the rest of Wincanton review

