With Goshen a non-runner Sceau Royal was sent off the 4/5 favourite and he stamped his class on the contest late in proceedings after travelling onto the last half mile strongly.

A fluent leap at the last ensured the victory and he strolled to a five-and-a-half length veridtc over Teqany with Belfast Banter a further eight lengths in arrears in third.

King said: “It’s been a terrific day. He’s just a bloody superstar. He’s nine, but his work at home is as good as he’s ever been and he’s backing it up on the track.

“I don’t know what the time was like, Daryl said he was flat out over the first half mile and they couldn’t have gone any quicker, I think they’ve gone a proper gallop.

“He does get the trip extremely well. I’ve been saying for a while I want to go two and a half with him – I don’t think I will do that but his last furlong is his strongest.

“He’ll get an entry in the Fighting Fifth and the International and then there’s the option of going over fences – but only left-handed over fences, he does tend to go a little left at an obstacle.”